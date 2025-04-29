Troop Support hosts DLA vice director for quarterly meeting, employee recognition event

Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support hosted DLA Vice Director Brad Bunn for a Major Subordinate Command Quarterly Engagement meeting on March 11. Troop Support leadership took this opportunity to share the organization’s progress towards DLA Annual Operating Plan initiatives.



These meetings are in alignment with DLA’s Strategic Plan that includes quarterly touchpoints to discuss Annual Operating Plan progress.



“The focus of this meeting is to let supply chain leadership report to Mr. Bunn,” DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Landis Maddox said. “[He is] really going to hear from the people who are actually doing the work, which I think is exactly how [he wants] it.”



During the visit, Troop Support leadership discussed the Army Food Program, vendor-contract award logistics, supply chain strategies, data acumen and artificial intelligence initiatives.



Bunn began the meeting by discussing the importance of Troop Support’s posture within the Department of Defense.



“In the landscape of the Department of Defense and the national security establishment, I consider [DLA] to be indispensable—meaning, indispensable to our warfighting partners, the functions that we do, [and the] capability we deliver beyond just the materiel we provide,” Bunn said.



“We also provide other capabilities to the joint force,” he continued. “We have a job to do as a combat support agency to maintain the support and sustainment to our warfighting partners across the services and [Unites States Special Operations Command] all over the globe. This includes support to allies and partners and, in our case, maintaining those relationships with the industrial base as well.”



Bunn expressed his interest in hearing about major achievements while offering support from headquarters.



“We’re here to hear what is going well and what the barriers are,” Bunn said. “This way we can see how [DLA Headquarters] can help remove those barriers [and] provide more enabling capabilities for you all.”



Mr. Bunn was also briefed on recent Troop Support data acumen and artificial intelligence trainings that are aligned with the DLA mission.



“These topics are all linked and nested in [Gen. Simerly’s Transformation Imperatives], specifically people and precision,” Business Process Support Director Kelvin Picorelli said. “More importantly, we try to get synergies as we implement this evidence through support and here are two outcomes for the initiatives that measure its success, one being culture where we try to empower our workforce with data acumen. The other outcome we are looking for is [empowering our workforce on] technology.”



The BPS office partners with all the Troop Support supply chains to implement these trainings, Picorelli said.



“It all strives to have an empowered culture that will be able to utilize and leverage those tools once they come into existence,” he said. “We want to build the employees’ toolset and leverage their skillset so that they can have informed and improved decision making.”



Bunn expressed appreciation for the briefings and Troop Support’s dedication to innovation.



“As a vice director, I am always interested in how all our [materiel supply chains] and other elements of DLA are progressing with their [Annual Operating] Plan,” Bunn said. “It is more important than ever that we stay focused on executing our strategy and maintaining our performance. The history of Troop Support is really the history of innovation within our organization.”



Simerly will be visiting Troop Support next quarter for a mid-year review.



Bunn recognized the following employees for their outstanding achievements in support of the DLA mission:



Shervon James, Supervisory Customer Relationship specialist, Construction and Equipment



Angela Maragni, Product specialist, Clothing and Textiles



Yasmeen Turner, Lab and Dental Equipment Integrated Supply Chain Branch chief, Medical



Jennifer Schmitz, Industrial hygienist, Safety and Occupational Health



Jim Hellings, Division chief, Subsistence

