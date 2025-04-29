USACE helps one of their own begin to recover

Photo By Jordan Raiff | USACE employee Darius Wallace stands amonst the charred remains of what was once his...... read more read more Photo By Jordan Raiff | USACE employee Darius Wallace stands amonst the charred remains of what was once his home. USACE is working in partnership with local, state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Southern California Wildfires see less | View Image Page

ALTADENA, Calif. — As a former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, employee, Darius Wallace, had never seen anything like the Southern California wildfires that destroyed his home January 7.



A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Wallace spent four years working as a firefighter before joining USACE and knows full well what fire can do. For the last 24 years, he worked in the regulations section at the local USACE base yard. A proud USACE employee, Wallace said he was saddened to return home only to discover the USACE hat and shirt from previous deployments were gone.



Task Force Phoenix Commander Brig. Gen. William Hannan; Emergency Field Office-Eaton Commander Col. Sonny Avichal; Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andy Baker, and Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, Los Angeles District deputy commander, all said that they would not let that stand. Presenting him with replacement USACE attire and a poker chip and decal from the EFO-Eaton field office, the USACE leaders made certain to let Wallace know they are there to support him.



Given how horrific that day was, Wallace said he’s happy to receive the support from USACE.



“The wind must have been blowing over 100 miles per hour,” said Wallace. “I stepped out and the houses below me and around me were on fire.”



Having just come home from a trip to the store and a stop to watch the blaze, Wallace said he was watching the fire from Charles Lake Park and “the fire was moving just a little bit west, but the smoke was blowing due south.” Given the time of 6 p.m., Wallace added “I had gone outside and said to myself ‘It should be daylight!’ but it was incredibly dark.”



As the fire continued to grow, Wallace said he tried to make sure his neighbor across the street had gotten out. Pounding on his door and ringing the bell, he felt bad leaving, and worried his neighbor could be trapped. With a warm smile, Wallace said his fears were washed away as found out a few days later that his neighbor was out of town on vacation.



With his mountain view home destroyed by the flames, Wallace said he has been incredibly touched to have USACE working to clear the debris from his property.



“I’ve been [on temporary duty assignments] for other missions in the past, including to Missouri back in the 1990s following a flood,” said Wallace. “We didn’t have the Corps coming in so they could clear properties. We just came in and did surveys with contractors doing all the work on the ground.”

Remarking with a soft laugh, “This is the first time I’ve ever experienced the Corps of Engineers backing up a Corps employee this way.”



“I appreciate the service USACE is doing here in Altadena and in the Palisades,” he added. “The help I have seen firsthand around Altadena is deeply appreciated. I know my neighbors, and I, appreciate the Corps coming out here to do all this, and not passing us a bill.”