‘A little piece of home’: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz volunteer connects overseas military community through AFN

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Each time Liliana Wright steps into the Armed Forces Network (AFN) studio on U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Sembach Kaserne, she does more than operate the soundboard and speak into the mic. As the yellow “on air” light flicks on, her voice carries across three continents, reaching over 325,000 listeners with a message that keeps the total force community informed and connected to home.



Her dedication and service did not go unnoticed, as this April, in honor of Volunteer Appreciation Week, Wright was recognized as a Family Member Volunteer of the Year nominee during the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Volunteer Recognition Ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, April 25.



The garrison’s Public Affairs Office recently spoke with Liliana to learn more about her volunteer journey.



First off Liliana, congratulations on being nominated! That must be a great accomplishment for you.



It feels great! I was surprised and honored that the team nominated me. The nomination is both a professional and personal accomplishment.

What inspired you to volunteer with AFN and how did you first get involved?



I have always wanted to work in the communications field. In 2017, I attended an Army Community Service Wiesbaden job fair and inquired about communications opportunities. I learned that AFN Wiesbaden accepted volunteers, and someone there assisted me in applying for the volunteer role.



You’ve dedicated over 560 hours! What kept you motivated to give so much of your time?



I grew up listening to the radio and watching the nightly news, so I have always recognized the power of broadcasting. It allows you to be part of someone’s commute, help the workday pass and assist someone in winding down at the end of the day. Before you know it, you’ve become a part of someone’s daily routine, and that’s a wonderful feeling.

How do you think your work with AFN helps support warfighters and the broader military community?



The late AFN legend Gary Bautell [AFN announcer for 60 years who was known as “The Voice of the U.S. Military in Europe”] once told me that “We are a part of lifting morale,” and I take that very seriously. My husband always says that no matter what happens, you continue the mission, Charlie Mike. Their advice is at the top of my mind when I am brainstorming segment ideas or getting ready to pitch a series of interviews to the production team. Our warfighters deserve an outlet that helps bring them a little piece of home as they are getting ready to deal with so much daily. Military families and civilian components deserve an avenue they can trust will keep them entertained and ease the stress of adjusting to a new place.



What’s a fun fact, work aside, that no one knows about you?



I grew up watching “lucha libre” and dreamed of becoming a wrestling ringside announcer; my kids fully support this dream!



Sounds like a fun dream! Lastly, favorite memory about working for AFN Europe?



Learning from legends like Gary Bautell is a tremendous professional milestone. Next is working alongside various military branches. These professionals come together and make such great material. They are so full of life, and I guess it’s the mom in me. I am just so proud to see them hit milestone after milestone!



Sometimes called “the force behind the Force,” volunteers help build Army readiness by supporting activities that assist Soldiers and Veterans. To learn how you can serve and connect with the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities through volunteering, contact Army Community Service through their website, https://kaiserslautern.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service-acs.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

