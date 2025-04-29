Gone fishing: Youths catch the big one

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A few showers couldn’t dampen the excitement at the 2025 Youth Fishing Derby, held...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A few showers couldn’t dampen the excitement at the 2025 Youth Fishing Derby, held April 26 at Heise Pond. Month of the Military Child was coming to a close, but there will be opportunities all year long for the post’s youths. see less | View Image Page

A few showers couldn’t dampen the excitement at the 2025 Youth Fishing Derby, held April 26 at Heise Pond.



Month of the Military Child was coming to a close, but there will be opportunities all year long for the post’s youths.



Fort Jackson Outdoor Recreation hosted the 2025 Youth Fishing Derby. Even with a little bad weather, many had a good time hanging out with friends and family outdoors.



“It’s extremely nice that the installation has these types of events for children to show them that they we do care about them,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Skidel, a drill sergeant with 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. “It’s nice the Army and the installation are looking out for the them. “