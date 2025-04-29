Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gone fishing: Youths catch the big one

    250426-A-JU979-9025

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A few showers couldn’t dampen the excitement at the 2025 Youth Fishing Derby, held...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Story by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A few showers couldn’t dampen the excitement at the 2025 Youth Fishing Derby, held April 26 at Heise Pond.

    Month of the Military Child was coming to a close, but there will be opportunities all year long for the post’s youths.

    Fort Jackson Outdoor Recreation hosted the 2025 Youth Fishing Derby. Even with a little bad weather, many had a good time hanging out with friends and family outdoors.

    “It’s extremely nice that the installation has these types of events for children to show them that they we do care about them,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Skidel, a drill sergeant with 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. “It’s nice the Army and the installation are looking out for the them. “

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:07
    Story ID: 496738
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Gone fishing: Youths catch the big one, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    Family MWR
    MOMC
    Youth Fishing Derby

