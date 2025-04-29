Medical Center of Excellence wins 2025 TRADOC Best Squad Competition

The United States Army Training and Doctrine Command announced the winners of the 2025 TRADOC Best Squad competition, held this year at the TRADOC Headquarters stomping grounds of Fort Eustis, VA. Medical Center of Excellence triumphed over the other eight teams and will go on to represent TRADOC in the upcoming U.S. Army Best Squad competition in September.



The winning team consists of Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Velva, Sgt. James Reynolds, Spc. James Witman, Pfc. Isaiah Huber and Pfc. Tristen Hum.



"The TRADOC Best Squad competition is the ultimate test of grit, endurance, and teamwork,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris. “It pushes our soldiers to their limits, reinforcing the skills that define battlefield success—lethality, readiness, and unwavering determination.”



“Every mile marched, every challenge faced, and every ounce of effort poured into this competition proves that our Army is combat-ready, prepared to fight and win anywhere, anytime,” Harris added.



Squads demonstrated their resilience and tactical proficiency as they navigated a week of grueling challenges, including road marches, land navigation, physical fitness assessments, and range qualification.



The nine teams that competed this year were Army Training Center Fort Jackson, Aviation Center of Excellence, Cyber Center of Excellence, Fires Center of Excellence, Intelligence Center of Excellence, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Medical Center of Excellence and Sustainment Center of Excellence.



Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Daniel Hendrex, former TRADOC command sergeant major, was the guest speaker at the awards ceremony. Hendrex pulled from the wisdom of his mentors from his time in the Army to provide guidance to the nine squads who competed.



“Your training should always develop basic skills and initiative,” Hendrex said.



In addition to winning the team award, Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Glynn from the Fires Center of Excellence was named the 2025 TRADOC Best NCO, and Spc. Ryan Witman from the Medical Center of Excellence was named the 2025 TRADOC Best Soldier.



This year’s TRADOC Best Squad Competition wasn’t simply a test of endurance, but a powerful demonstration of soldier lethality and readiness that comes from TRADOC’s commitment to training and developing quality leaders prepared to fight and win our Nation’s wars.

