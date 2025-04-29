A Path to Accountability and Improvement: Fort Detrick Aces Army Financial Audit

FORT DETRICK, Md.- In December 2024, the Army embarked on its 8th consecutive full financial statement audit, marking another step in its ongoing journey towards financial transparency and accountability. Each audit cycle brings the Army closer to resolving the conditions related to Property, Plant, and Equipment (PP&E): Real Proper-ty (RP) that have hindered the achievement of a clean financial statement audit opinion. The goal is to overcome these challenges by the end of Fiscal Year 2025.



During the annual financial statement audit, the Army's Independent Public Accountant (IPA) plays a crucial role by identifying and communicating conditions through Notices of Findings and Recommendations (NFRs). These NFRs highlight areas that need attention, and the IPA assesses the severity of these findings, categorizing them into Material Weakness (MW) areas that require remediation. To address these issues effectively, the Army must align its efforts with the Secretary of Defense’s audit priorities and focus its limited remediation resources on Corrective Action Plans (CAPs).



Fort Detrick underwent the FY25 audit during the week of April 1, 2025.



Having buy-in and support from Commanders, Directors, leaders and process owners across the installation was critical in supporting the onsite audit and ultimately forging a way to work together to address findings, especially those critical in nature. This multi-faceted, multi-team approach helps Fort Detrick create and maintain a culture of accountability and continuous improvement, which in turn will lead to a more transparent and financially sound Army.



With the support of multiple facility staff members and support elements across the installation, the onsite tour of facilities was conducted flawlessly. All 35 assets were viewed on the pre-scribed date within the set timeframe. The walkthrough resulted in a single observation which will be validated later in the audit process. Some planning business practices will be carried on by IDS for implementation in future site visits.



The audit consisted of the compilation of documentation for 35 High Value Capital assets valuing $1.2 Billion in replacement value. The documentation compiled and audited covered all data elements required for Real Property valuation where all data elements must be supported. Along with the document review, there was an onsite visit where all 35 High Value Capital assets selected were viewed and toured by the KPMG audit team. These facilities ranged from playgrounds to large multifaceted bio-research laboratories. The KPMG team also selected an additional 35 assets during the tour which needed validation for existence in the Real Property System during the post audit.



So how did Fort Detrick do?

The audit process highlighted several successes during site visits with kudos being given to those who were involved in the pre-audit planning. Arranging with building tenants ahead of time lead to quick viewing and ensured seamless access to all necessary areas. Their proactive communication and coordination contributed to the overall success of the process. As one of the first two Army installations undergoing the audit, the Fort Detrick Garri-son Commander, Col. Chris Chung, noted that “DPW team’s detailed planning, coordination, and rehearsals enabled Fort Detrick to perform well and set a positive example for the Army.” This level of collaboration underscored the importance of thorough preparation and teamwork in achieving favorable outcomes. One example of the excellent preparation was having GIS maps pre-printed with facility numbers for use on-site.



What are the CAPs that Fort Detrick will be implementing to address findings?

The Army is prioritizing the development and implementation of Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) to address identified weaknesses. These plans are designed to tar-get specific issues and provide a structured approach to remediation. Fort Detrick will eventually be given a final re-port of findings and CAPs and begin the process to implement recommended changes.



By focusing on the areas noted in the findings, the Fort Detrick team aims to strengthen its internal controls, enhance financial integrity, and ensure a more ac-countable and transparent organization. And by staying synchronized with the Secretary of Defense’s audit priorities and focusing on effective remediation through CAPs, the Army is poised to make significant strides in its financial management practices. The ongoing commitment to these audits reflects the Army's dedication to enhancing financial and operational integrity and efficiency.



Fort Detrick is ready to meet the mission!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2025 Date Posted: 05.01.2025 14:43 Story ID: 496723 Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Path to Accountability and Improvement: Fort Detrick Aces Army Financial Audit, by Jenni Benson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.