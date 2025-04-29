EACH field training exercise tests warrior skills

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Soldiers assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital had the opportunity to test their...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Soldiers assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital had the opportunity to test their wartime mettle during a field training exercise April 22-24. Nearly 140 Soldiers participated in the readiness exercise, which focused on Army warrior tasks and battle drills like land navigation, loading patients on aircraft, and tactical combat casualty care. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital had the opportunity to test their wartime mettle during a field training exercise April 22-24.



Nearly 140 Soldiers participated in the readiness exercise, which focused on Army warrior tasks and battle drills like land navigation, loading patients on aircraft, and tactical combat casualty care.



“The FTXs are vital for our Soldiers because they reinforce the foundation of who we are first – Soldiers,” said Capt Audrey Arroyo, the EACH Medical Company commander. “In a Large-Scale Combat Operations scenario, the hospital walls may not exist. Units will be expected to function in degraded, resource-limited, and potentially contested environments, and that’s why it’s so important that we practice these skills.”



Field training exercises serve as a controlled, realistic setting to break the comfort zone, test leadership under stress, and rehearse roles in a combat support mission, according to Arroyo.



“They help ensure that every Soldier, regardless of MOS, can shoot, move, communicate, and survive on the battlefield—skills that directly translate to effectiveness and survivability,” Arroyo said.



While the hospital setting fosters clinical expertise and routine, Soldiers still need time to focus on Soldier skills like land navigation, CBRNE, tactical casualty care under fire, and operating in austere environments, and field training exercises help keep those readiness skills sharp.



"Despite our constraints of meeting mission requirements and having limited resources, my team was able to create an extremely realistic FTX through multi-echelon coordination with installation assets and sister units,” Arroyo said. “Not only did we enhance and improve upon basic Soldier skills, but we also improved unit morale and comradery. I could not be more proud of our team!”