US Marine achieves feat not done since 1959 during USMC Marksmanship Championship Competition

Photo By Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Payton Garcia, a member of the Marine Corps Shooting Team...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Payton Garcia, a member of the Marine Corps Shooting Team with Weapons Training Battalion, sprints to the next position during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championships individual pistol match, hosted by WTBn at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 15, 2025. The competition brings together the top shooters from regional Marine Corps Marksmanship Competitions to test their skills in precision rifle, action pistol, and multi-gun shooting. It continues the legacy of the Marine Corps shooting team, which has upheld marksmanship excellence since the early 1900’s and reinforces the Corps’ commitment to marksmanship as a core warfighting skill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – U.S. Marines from across the Corps competed in the annual U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship Competition on MCB Quantico, April 10-18.



“It takes everything to a new level,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. John Bodzioch, the officer in charge of the Marine Corps Shooting Team, Weapons Training Battalion, MCB Quantico. “We’re truly providing one of the best experiences, more importantly the best competition for the competitors that have proven they deserve to be here.”



Approximately 80 of the top shooters from regional marksmanship events, including British Royal Marines, came together to compete in a culminating championship of various regional competitions from all around the Marine Corps.



These events are designed to test the skills of the shooters over eight days, including action rifle, precision rifle, action pistol and multi-gun action shooting.



Marines were also tested with navigating through daylight and lowlight shooting ranges, which included a variety of different weapon systems. By the end of the competition, the best Marines were awarded as determined by their scores, with one earning the title of the best marksman in the Marine Corps.



U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Spencer Hoffner, a logistics officer with 4th Marine regiment, explained that the competition had courses of fire like nothing she’s experienced before.



“I've never used both weapons at the same time before,” said Hoffner. “Everything from just drawing —making sure you’re getting quicker each time—to taking the time on further targets ... it was a challenge, but an incredible learning experience.”



Hosted by WTBn and the Marine Corps Shooting Team, the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship also featured a Heritage Match, in which competitors engage with historical weapons in stages inspired by significant battles and events in Marine Corps history, honoring the legacy of Marine marksmanship.



“It was really cool to see what those weapons systems are capable of,” said Staff Sgt. Payton Garcia, a bulk fuel specialist and member of the Marine Corps Shooting Team. “We were able to shoot the M1 Garand, the M1014. We shot M16A2’s, a lot of iron sights, and it was such a breath of fresh air.”



After nine days of continuous competitions, the championship ended with an award ceremony recognizing the top shooters from the competition.



Garcia took first place and earned the title of the best marksman in the Corps, winning three major events of pistol, rifle, and multi-gun. Garcia took home the David S. McDougal Memorial Trophy, the Walter R. Walsh Trophy, and the Lauchheimer Trophy, something not achieved since 1959 by Capt. William McMillan.



“It's about spreading marksmanship, spreading lethality to everyone,” said Garcia. “Because every single one of these Marines that competed here, they’re going to go back to their unit and they’re going to share what they learned here … it’s training you can’t get anywhere else.”