USMEPCOM Launches Mobile Processing with "MEPS in a Box"

Photo By Kenneth Anthony | USMEPCOM personnel pose for a photo during stand up of the first ever "MEPS in a Box". USMEPCOM launched the mobile "MEPS in a Box" initiative with a pilot in Austin, Texas, April 28-30, to provide full-service applicant processing in underserved areas and expand recruiting capacity.

USMEPCOM launched a new initiative dubbed “MEPS in a Box,” starting with a pilot site in Austin, Texas, April 28 – 30.



The “MEPS in a Box” mobile concept was designed to temporarily set up full-service processing operations in underserved or high-demand locations. It includes everything from aptitude testing to physical exams – offering applicants the same experience as a traditional MEPS facility without the long commute.



“If we can prove that it works and essentially create a pop-up MEPS site, perhaps during mission week, we can provide additional capacity for our recruiting partners,” said Navy Cmdr. Douglas Lipe, USMEPCOM Western Sector deputy commander. “Austin naturally presented itself as a logical location to do a proof-of-concept.”



The proof-of-concept was successfully stood up at the historic Camp Mabry, just three miles north of downtown Austin. The area is, on average, 150 miles from the closest three MEPS (Dallas, Houston and San Antonio).



The pop-up initiative traces its roots to American Samoa, where the Honolulu MEPS team would travel to remote Pacific islands to process applicants using largely paper-based methods. Earlier this year, those visits were modernized with laptops and internet capability, allowing same-day processing and inspiring the “MEPS in a Box” initiative in Austin.

Though the operation doesn’t actually fit in a single box, the mobile MEPS includes all the necessary tech and gear to process up to 20 applicants per day – digitally.



“This is a great initiative as we increase capacity across the board,” said Col. Frankie Cochiaosue, USMEPCOM commander. “With this concept, we can pop up anywhere to help our partners achieve their goals.”



The Austin pilot is not only a test of equipment but a test of strategy. USMEPCOM’s 9th Battalion, which oversees five busy Texas MEPS locations, benefited from the extra capacity. It can also benefit applicants who do not live in a major city where a MEPS is located.



“For the applicant, traveling to a MEPS may mean taking off work or school, arranging childcare or even overcoming homelessness,” Lipe said. “Being able to bring a MEPS to them could be the deciding factor in their enlistment.”



USMEPCOM will conduct an in-process review following the “MEPS in a Box” pilot to evaluate lessons learned and determine if the initiative should expand. Plans are already underway for the next “MEPS in a Box” to pop up in California.