Navy Awards Contract to Remove Six Buildings at Hunters Point Shipyard

SAN FRANCISCO – The Department of the Navy, Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Program Management Office announced the award of a contract task order to ECC for building demolition at Hunters Point Shipyard for $28.4 million. ECC is headquartered in Burlingame, California. Six buildings on Parcel G will be removed as part of an initial phase of building demolition work. Building demolition was authorized in the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.



The Government has set a goal for a minimum of 23% of all work on this task order to be set aside for qualified locally owned businesses. A “local business” is defined as a business with its home office located within the City of San Francisco. Additionally, the contractor is encouraged to hire residents from the Bayview Hunters Point area.



Michael Pound, the Navy’s BRAC Environmental Coordinator for the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard said, “This contract will begin the Congressionally authorized building removal work at the former Shipyard. We will work closely with the contractor to remove these structures with minimal impact to surrounding communities and businesses.”



The demolition will include Buildings 351, 351A, 366, 401, 411 and 439. The building demolition work will be performed in compliance with Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act requirements. With the United States Environmental Protection Agency and State regulatory agency oversight, the Navy and ECC will undertake a series of steps during the project to prevent dust impacts and ensure air quality standards are met. Measures will be in place during all demolition, transport, and material handling activities. Additionally, daily air quality monitoring will be conducted.



The Navy will continue to share updates on its progress as the project progresses. The contract task order award and information for interested subcontractors will be available on the Navy BRAC Program Management Office website at www.bracpmo.navy.mil/BRAC-Bases/California/Former-Naval-Shipyard-Hunters-Point/ and the Building Demolition Info Hub webpage. Information about future demolition contracting opportunities will be posted to the Navy BRAC Program Management Office website as they become available.



