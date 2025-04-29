Date Taken: 04.30.2025 Date Posted: 04.30.2025 07:44 Story ID: 496545 Location: ACWORTH, GEORGIA, US Hometown: ACWORTH, GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Amanda Saunders Has Graduated from Basic Training on 04/30/2025, by Amanda Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.