African Lion 2025 comes to an end in Tunisia, begins in other host countries

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John W. Brennan, deputy commanding general of U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) attends demonstration day at Camp Rimel, Bizerte, Tunisia, April 29, 2025, during exercise African Lion 2025, showcasing dynamic demonstrations and multinational cooperation. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia.

TUNIS, Tunisia – Special forces paratroopers descending upon the barren north-Saharan desert, unfurling the crescent moon and star of the red and white Tunisian flag, during the final event of African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Tunisia. This marked the conclusion of nearly two weeks of warfighting training for more than 1,700 multinational service members.



The exercise ended April 30, with a combined arms live-fire exercise (CALFEX) at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area. Distinguished visitors from the U.S. and partner nations, including U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John W. Brennan, deputy commanding general of U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), as well as Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), the AL25 exercise director, observed the event.



“African Lion here in Tunisia provides participants with an opportunity to build a cohesive multinational force, ready to respond collectively and with lethality, no matter the threat,” said Brennan. “Modern warfare dictates we will never enter a fight alone, and this exercise proves the U.S. has professional, fully capable partners at our side.”



AL25 is the 21st iteration of the exercise, with Tunisia serving as a host nation the last eight years. Directed by SETAF-AF, under the oversight of USAFRICOM, the exercise continues through May in Ghana, Morocco and Senegal with over 10,000 participants from over 40 nations, including NATO partners and allies.



In Tunisia alone, NATO allies such as France, Italy and Spain combined forces with the U.S. during AL25. Africa was represented by Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia, demonstrating a wide-reaching commitment to military readiness and burden sharing.



“I can tell you firsthand, partnerships matter,” said U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Dreyer, an operations officer assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade. “Working with our Moroccan, Tunisian and Senegalese partners isn’t just about shaking hands. It’s about learning how each other fights, thinks and adapts—so when real-world missions come, we’re already speaking the same language.”



Exercise events in Tunisia included countering improvised explosive devices and enhancing joint response to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. CBRN events featured the Wyoming National Guard’s 84th Civil Support Team, which boasts a 21-year relationship with Tunisia through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program.



Multinational academic courses focused on the rule of law, tactical combat casualty care, aeromedical evacuation, as well as cyber and military intelligence.



Additionally, maneuver training showcased air defense provided by the st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Tunisian-led desert survival, air-to-ground integration, as well as artillery and airborne operations featuring the 173rd Airborne Brigade.



Day and night live-fire events validated a wide variety of weaponry ranging from small arms to sniper rifles, stinger missiles, the Avenger Weapon System and multiple types of howitzers.



“We appreciate Tunisia serving as a host for African Lion for the eighth time,” said Joey Hood, U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia. “This is both a testament to Tunisia’s leadership and our strong bilateral partnership going back more than two centuries. Tunisia’s support of AL25 and similar exercises, including Phoenix Express later this year, is one of many reasons it has become a regional provider of security expertise.”



While AL25 concludes in Tunisia, the exercise is just getting started, building multinational readiness within the remaining host nations, addressing real-world challenges to include global terrorist threats. The exercise continues to prepare the theater for potential conflicts, enhance access, strengthen infrastructure and solidify partner nation support.



About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis-response options in Africa and Europe.



