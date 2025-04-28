Navy Audiologist Honored for Exceptional Service

While sailors and marines are exposed to the deafening hum of turbines aboard the steel belly of a warship, the roars of the fleet’s winged jet engines, or the ear-ringing aftermath of explosives while the boots-on-the-ground forces defend, one naval officer isn’t holding a weapon, he is guarding something just as vital: the ability to hear.

Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Department Head of Occupational Medicine and Occupational Audiology Lt. Cmdr. Robert Summers, a staunch advocate for hearing health in the ranks, was honored with the Military Audiology Association Donald C. Gasaway Award.

“It’s humbling. Being nominated meant a lot to me. It showed that my work was seen and appreciated,” said Summers. “Receiving the award feels validating. It’s a powerful affirmation of the effort I’ve put in and my continued daily commitment.”

Summers, a Ririe, Idaho native, serves as the sole occupational audiologist responsible for the hearing conservation of more than 25,000 service members within the Navy’s fourth largest fleet concentration.

“As a Navy audiologist and clinician, my primary job is hearing conservation. My goal is to stay ahead of hearing loss by focusing on proactively preventing hearing loss versus reactively treating hearing loss,” shared Summers.

Summers did not set out to become an audiologist. His first dream was to be a pilot. But when those plans were grounded during flight school in the wake of 9/11, he took his mothers advice. “My mother was a special ed teacher and suggested that with my communication disorders degree, I become a speech pathologist,” he said. After exploring that field, it was not the right fit for Summers. He decided to pivot into audiology, where he found a career that he genuinely connected with.

Increasing sailor and Marine deployability, providing quality healthcare, patient safety programs, and member retention hold particular significance for Summers, reflecting areas of the mission that align closely with his values and professional passion. “Maintaining hearing readiness is encouraged with required hearing tests. Without proper hearing, service members can put themselves and others in harm’s way,” he said.

“Preventing hearing loss is a huge challenge, and nobody cares about it until it’s gone. The military has many unique challenges because of environments, and it’s one of the top Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) disabilities. Of course, we can only do so much. It’s still the member’s responsibility to properly wear their hearing protection,” Summers shared.

Summers has several collateral duties, one being a specialty leader. It is in this role; he spoke about his passion for recruiting. He said, “I think one of the things I’ve been most proud of in my career is being involved in recruiting. Having a hand in the selection process of bringing on new sailors, seeing their excitement when coming in, and watching them grow and succeed, is the most rewarding thing I’ve been involved in.”

As new audiologists join the team and seasoned ones shift into their second life, such is the progression and shift in technology. Audiology is on the cutting-edge of new scanning techniques and a new, more accessible and seamless process, ensuring service members can prioritize their hearing without disrupting their operational duties.

“There are lots of cool new technology coming down the pipeline. A big one is boothless technology. Being able to test without a booth, would put me in real-time. I wouldn’t have to be confined to an office and a large sound booth to do my work,” stated Summers. “I can go pier side, to their buildings, or wherever my patients are.”

With billets open, Summers encourages people to explore the world audiology in the Navy. “We are a tight-knit community that encompasses a truly unique role that combines specialized expertise, filled with one-of-a-kind travel missions you won’t find in many other fields,” Summers said with a spark of excitement.

Summers’ advice for anyone exploring the idea of naval audiology focuses on the adventure of it all. Smiling,” he said, Enjoy the journey! Don’t get lost in the journey. Being in the Navy is such a great experience. And it a very unique experience for a clinician/provider.”

When he’s not safeguarding the soundscape of sailors and servicemembers, Summers and his wife, who is a scuba instructor, are diving into adventure. Whether they are exploring coral reefs beneath the waves or collecting passport stamps around the globe, this audiologist trades sound booths for scuba tanks and clinic walls for new horizons.

