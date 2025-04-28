Photo By Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu | Challenge coins sit on a table at a surprise birthday celebration for Retired Col....... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu | Challenge coins sit on a table at a surprise birthday celebration for Retired Col. George Newton at the Silvergate Assisted Living Center in Fallbrook, Calif., April 27, 2025. Silvergate Assisted Living Center hosted a surprise celebration for Newton’s 100th birthday with over 20 active duty and retired Marines. Newton is a World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veteran. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu) see less | View Image Page

Once a Marine, Always a Marine: Marines across California Celebrate the 100th Birthday of One of Their Own



CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.–The phrase, ‘Once a Marine, always a Marine,’ has been a well-known principle throughout all Marines past and present. For Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. George Newton, it was more present than ever during his 100th birthday celebration at the Silvergate Assisted Living Center in Fallbrook, Calif., April 27, 2025.



Upon turning 100-years-old, the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veteran was surrounded by not only family and friends, but also over twenty retired and active duty Marines.



“You don’t know how much it means to me that these Marines are here with me today,” Newton said during his speech.



The Marines present ranged from enlisted to officers of various installations throughout California, including Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Corps Recruiting Command, to Marines well into retirement.



“I told the Colonel, thank you for holding the torch and passing it on to us and allowing us to carry on the legacy for you,” shared Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bruce Hall, the commanding officer with Charlie Co., Security Battalion, MCB Camp Pendleton. “He has a wealth of knowledge and experience. He worked with Chesty Puller. You don’t have very many Marines anymore who can say that. You read about people like him in history books.”



The Marines demonstrated to Newton with joy and energy that regardless of background or generation, Marines will always be Marines for life.



“It really rings true to the Marine Corps motto of ‘Semper Fi, ’” explained Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy, a combat photographer with the 1st Marine Logistics Group. “To see the new breed and the old breed together to celebrate the life and birthday of a true American hero.”



Newton’s Marine Corps career began after being drafted as a private in 1943. Commissioned in 1951, Newton retired as a colonel in April of 1972, roughly 21 years later, spanning nearly 30 years of service.



“I was just at the right place at the right time,” Newton recalled, “I have had so many people, military, civilian, others, bare with me and have had confidence in letting me do my job.”



A loving husband and father to his late wife, Eva Rose, and late sons, Lance Cpl. Barrie Newton and Retired Lt. Col. Johnnie Newton, George is the only living Newton of his immediate family today. Barrie was killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1969, Johnnie died of cancer in 2023, and George ultimately became a widower after losing Eva Rose in 2022.



Jennifer Haynes, a family friend of Newton, touched on the significance of the Marines' presence for Newton’s 100th birthday, “It’s been amazing. Of course, it’s devastating for him not to have his immediate family here, but to have his Marine family here is truly touching.”



Despite having endured such a heavy loss, Newton has remained proud and loyal to the Marine Corps.. He has continued to find a commonality and shared brotherhood with Marines, regardless of their age.



“I just feel like there’s a camaraderie and a closeness that comes from the Marine Corps,” Haynes described. “Being able to ring the phone and having that support. He carries that everywhere. Even [at Silvergate], they call him either ‘The Colonel,’ or ‘The Major.’”



The Marines who attended the celebration all carried conviction for the legacy and Band of Brothers that is the Marine Corps. Laughing, shaking hands, and smiling ear to ear, Newton proved that regardless of time or place, anyone who served in the corps is and will always be a Marine for life.



“I am very fortunate because I feel absolutely great,” Newton said. “The last thing I’ll say is, I ain’t checking out yet!”



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)



