Whiteman AFREP achieves 11-year high in savings

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – The Air Force Repair Enhancement Program at
Whiteman Air Force Base is in the business of saving the Air Force money, and right
now, business is booming.
The program, which specializes in restoring legacy components, often slated for
disposal, has achieved an 11-year high in cost savings, generating $2.1 million in fiscal
year 2024 and $1.5 million in credits so far in 2025 by repairing nonfunctional
equipment.
That money is put to good use elsewhere across the base. Funds generated by AFREP
have been reinvested in Whiteman AFB, supporting a variety of initiatives within the
509th Maintenance Group, including new equipment and facility upgrades.
This fiscal year, AFREP credits have funded $340,000 for 509th Force Support
Squadron contracts, $36,000 for cold weather gear for the 509th Medical Group and
509th Bomb Wing command post, $215,000 for a new storage system for the 509th
Maintenance Squadron, and $24,000 for secure communication devices for the 393rd
Bomber Generation Squadron.
Most AFREP technicians come from aircraft maintenance career fields. To expand their
skill sets to include working on electronic components, they go through a seven-week
Naval Sea Systems Command Micro/Miniature Solder Course at Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base, Arizona. They can fix a broad range of equipment from electronic circuit
boards and hydraulic pumps to medical equipment and printers.
"Although our technicians specialize in electronics repair, we're not limited to those
assets," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan Atkinson, 509th Bomb Wing Air Force
Repair Enhancement Program manager. "We've successfully repaired numerous
mechanical components, returning them to full operational status for various work
centers."
The program also utilizes 3D printing with computer-aided design software to create
custom parts. This technology enables rapid prototyping, custom parts creation, and
efficient production of complex designs, all while reducing waste and production costs.
In addition to generating funds, AFREP has saved $519,000 this year by refurbishing
components for units across the base.
AFREP has contributed to $6 million in savings across Air Force Global Strike
Command in fiscal year 2025, while also ensuring that warfighters have access to the
equipment they need to accomplish their mission, ensuring that they are ready for
anything… anytime, anywhere.
Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 13:44
Story ID:
|496468
Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
This work, Whiteman AFREP achieves 11-year high in savings, by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
