Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Whiteman AFREP achieves 11-year high in savings

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – The Air Force Repair Enhancement Program at
    Whiteman Air Force Base is in the business of saving the Air Force money, and right
    now, business is booming.

    The program, which specializes in restoring legacy components, often slated for
    disposal, has achieved an 11-year high in cost savings, generating $2.1 million in fiscal
    year 2024 and $1.5 million in credits so far in 2025 by repairing nonfunctional
    equipment.

    That money is put to good use elsewhere across the base. Funds generated by AFREP
    have been reinvested in Whiteman AFB, supporting a variety of initiatives within the
    509th Maintenance Group, including new equipment and facility upgrades.

    This fiscal year, AFREP credits have funded $340,000 for 509th Force Support
    Squadron contracts, $36,000 for cold weather gear for the 509th Medical Group and
    509th Bomb Wing command post, $215,000 for a new storage system for the 509th
    Maintenance Squadron, and $24,000 for secure communication devices for the 393rd
    Bomber Generation Squadron.

    Most AFREP technicians come from aircraft maintenance career fields. To expand their
    skill sets to include working on electronic components, they go through a seven-week
    Naval Sea Systems Command Micro/Miniature Solder Course at Davis-Monthan Air
    Force Base, Arizona. They can fix a broad range of equipment from electronic circuit
    boards and hydraulic pumps to medical equipment and printers.

    "Although our technicians specialize in electronics repair, we're not limited to those
    assets," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan Atkinson, 509th Bomb Wing Air Force
    Repair Enhancement Program manager. "We've successfully repaired numerous
    mechanical components, returning them to full operational status for various work
    centers."

    The program also utilizes 3D printing with computer-aided design software to create
    custom parts. This technology enables rapid prototyping, custom parts creation, and
    efficient production of complex designs, all while reducing waste and production costs.
    In addition to generating funds, AFREP has saved $519,000 this year by refurbishing
    components for units across the base.

    AFREP has contributed to $6 million in savings across Air Force Global Strike
    Command in fiscal year 2025, while also ensuring that warfighters have access to the
    equipment they need to accomplish their mission, ensuring that they are ready for
    anything… anytime, anywhere.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 13:44
    Story ID: 496468
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman AFREP achieves 11-year high in savings, by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download