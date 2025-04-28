Whiteman AFREP achieves 11-year high in savings

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. – The Air Force Repair Enhancement Program at

Whiteman Air Force Base is in the business of saving the Air Force money, and right

now, business is booming.



The program, which specializes in restoring legacy components, often slated for

disposal, has achieved an 11-year high in cost savings, generating $2.1 million in fiscal

year 2024 and $1.5 million in credits so far in 2025 by repairing nonfunctional

equipment.



That money is put to good use elsewhere across the base. Funds generated by AFREP

have been reinvested in Whiteman AFB, supporting a variety of initiatives within the

509th Maintenance Group, including new equipment and facility upgrades.



This fiscal year, AFREP credits have funded $340,000 for 509th Force Support

Squadron contracts, $36,000 for cold weather gear for the 509th Medical Group and

509th Bomb Wing command post, $215,000 for a new storage system for the 509th

Maintenance Squadron, and $24,000 for secure communication devices for the 393rd

Bomber Generation Squadron.



Most AFREP technicians come from aircraft maintenance career fields. To expand their

skill sets to include working on electronic components, they go through a seven-week

Naval Sea Systems Command Micro/Miniature Solder Course at Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base, Arizona. They can fix a broad range of equipment from electronic circuit

boards and hydraulic pumps to medical equipment and printers.



"Although our technicians specialize in electronics repair, we're not limited to those

assets," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan Atkinson, 509th Bomb Wing Air Force

Repair Enhancement Program manager. "We've successfully repaired numerous

mechanical components, returning them to full operational status for various work

centers."



The program also utilizes 3D printing with computer-aided design software to create

custom parts. This technology enables rapid prototyping, custom parts creation, and

efficient production of complex designs, all while reducing waste and production costs.

In addition to generating funds, AFREP has saved $519,000 this year by refurbishing

components for units across the base.



AFREP has contributed to $6 million in savings across Air Force Global Strike

Command in fiscal year 2025, while also ensuring that warfighters have access to the

equipment they need to accomplish their mission, ensuring that they are ready for

anything… anytime, anywhere.

