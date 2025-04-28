Photo By Sgt. Brianna Badder | U.S. Army Soldier 1st Sgt. Fabian Diaz, a critical care nurse assigned to Task Force...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brianna Badder | U.S. Army Soldier 1st Sgt. Fabian Diaz, a critical care nurse assigned to Task Force Cardinal, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct MEDEVAC training on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, April 12, 2025. The event is designed to evaluate and assess a unit's ability to conduct medical operations in a complex, multi-domain simulated battle space. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder) see less | View Image Page

Shaping Greatness: MEDEVAC training builds Expertise at Al Asad



By Sgt. Brianna Badder



AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq - Soldiers of C Company “Eagle Dustoff”, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a medical evacuation training exercise at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, April 12, 2025. The training simulated a live scenario in which a mass casualty event occurred that exceeded the capabilities of the treatment facility which required transportation and enroute care to another medical facility.



The exercise provided Soldiers with the opportunity to get hands-on training that closely simulates transporting critical-care patients to real-world missions.



“We simulated a scenario in which there were multiple patients who needed movement from one point of care to a higher point of care,” said 1st Sgt. Fabian Diaz, a critical care nurse who participated in the training and the first sergeant of C Co.



Through training, Soldiers are able to gain crucial experience in patient care and transport. Diaz said being able to provide Soldiers with these opportunities to train is what sets them apart, making them the best they can be at their jobs, both in a deployed environment and while in Garrison.



“When we get back, these will be some of the most experienced medics in the Army,” said Diaz.



Diaz said he loves watching Soldiers grow, while gaining experience and learning the various parts of their job through training exercises such as this one.



“Just seeing the ‘light bulb’ moments and watching them learn what works best for them is the best part of my job,” said Diaz.



This training was unique compared to what many Soldiers are accustomed to because it used live actors as patients. This was able to provide a more realistic scenario while also allowing for feedback from “patients” throughout the exercise.



“It made it as real as possible without actually having a real patient,” said Capt. Peter Wood, executive officer of C Co. and a pilot during the exercise.



Wood emphasized how important it is for medics to be able to practice their skills through these types of realistic training scenarios.



“The only way the medics can keep up their skills is by doing their job,” said Wood.



He also said the training was able to practice skills in a unique way that is not often accessible in Garrison because of the availability of resources and time constraints.



The ability to practice skills that are not seen daily while being able to receive feedback and guidance is crucial for medics to be prepared in a real MEDEVAC mission.



“It is incredibly important because it allows medics to be able to make mistakes and learn from them,” said Wood.



“Eagle Dustoff”’ Soldiers are forging themselves to become best medics in the Army through exercises like this,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Tate, the command sergeant major of 6th Battalion. “This event isn’t just about maintaining proficiency; it’s about building the confidence and expertise needed to save lives in the combined joint operations area.”



C Company has been especially effective on the battlefield, responding to approximately 80 MEDEVAC requests since February. The unit has training events like this to credit for their continued success.