Balikatan 25 | 3d MLR Participates in Integrated Air and Missile Defense

Photo By Sgt. Mitchell Johnson | U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Mitchell Johnson | U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepare a Marine Air Defense Integrated System for the Integrated Air Missile Defense training during Exercise Balikatan 25, at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION LEOVIGILDO GANTIOQUI, Philippines – U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, alongside Philippine Airmen with 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, concluded one of six Combined Joint All-Domain Operations (CJADO) events during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 27, 2025. The Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) was held at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui from April 25 - 27 and included live- and dry-fire demonstrations from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and Philippine Air Force’s counter-unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS) weapon systems.



Balikatan 25 marked the first year that U.S. Marines with 3d LAAB partnered with Philippine Airmen with the 960th Air and Missile Defense Group. This new collaboration builds on the longstanding U.S.-Philippine military relationship, further strengthening our combined capabilities and mutual understanding.



“The Balikatan 25 Integrated Air and Missile Defense event is a demonstration of not only the Combined Force’s critical defense capabilities, but also the U.S. and Armed Forces of the Philippines’ ability to integrate air control, missile defense, and counter-UAS operations in support of a mutual objective,” said Col. John G. Lehane, Commanding Officer, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment.



During the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) event, U.S. Marines with the 3d LAAB’s GBAD Battery demonstrated a new capability added to their formation in December. The Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), mounted on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), integrates multiple weapons into a single, highly mobile platform designed for low-altitude air defense.



The MADIS system is equipped with machine guns, chain guns, and air-to-air launchers, allowing gunners to detect, track, identify, and engage a variety of UAS using different missiles. This capability proved crucial during the event, as it highlighted the versatility and efficiency of the counter-UAS system in a real-world setting.



What sets the MADIS apart, and is especially valuable for the 3d MLR’s ability to conduct Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO), is its ability to rapidly displace after completing a counter-UAS mission. This feature ensures the system remains mobile and flexible, essential for operations in dynamic, contested environments.



“The IAMD event during Balikatan 25 has been an amazing opportunity for the 3d LAAB team to integrate with and bolster the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ coastal defense,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Sladek, Commanding Officer, 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion. “I look forward to furthering the partnership between members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and 3d Marine Littoral Regiment as we continue to strengthen ties, build interoperability, and improve our collective lethality.”



Participating in this year’s IAMD event are U.S. Marines with 3d LAAB’S GBAD Battery and Tactical Air Control Element (TACE), as well as Marine Air Control Group 38, U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 51st Air Defense Artillery Regiment and 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Philippine Airmen with 960th Air and Missile Defense Group, and a Philippine Navy guided missile frigate, the BRP Jose Rizal. The primary weapon systems employed during the IAMD are the U.S. Marines’ MADIS and AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR), the U.S. Army’s AN/TWQ-1 Avenger, and the Philippine Air Force’s Surface-to-Air Python and Derby – Medium Range (SPYDER-MR) missile system.



“The confluence of multiple surface-to-air weapon systems into a single, integrated live-fire range is the definition of ‘ironclad alliance,’” continued Col. Lehane. “Helping to ensure the territorial integrity of the Philippines is 3d MLR’s number one priority while we exercise alongside our AFP partners during Balikatan. We are not here to be the Armed Force of the Philippines’ first line of defense. We are here to bolster the AFP’s already strong and capable front lines.”



Balikatan 25 marks the 40th iteration of the longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. Taking place from April 21 to May 9 across the Philippine archipelago, Balikatan 25 directly supports the ongoing efforts to operationalize our shared commitment to the 1951 U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty by ensuring tactical proficiency, interoperability, capability development, and improved military-to-military coordination between our forces. The exercise advances our shared commitment to and support for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



3d Marine Littoral Regiment is a dedicated U.S. Marine Corps unit specializing in amphibious and littoral warfare operations. Stationed on Oahu, Hawaii, and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, 3d MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with Allies and partner nations.