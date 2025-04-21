Air Force honors American Samoa during its 125th Flag Day

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa – Brig. Gen. Alan Matney, Reserve assistant to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, joined Pulaali’i Pula, Governor of American Samoa, Dr. Josh Green, Governor of Hawaii, and other dignitaries in commemorating the 125th American Samoa Flag Day celebration in Pago Pago, American Samoa, April 17, 2025.



The event, which featured an Air Force C-130 aircraft flyover, honored the enduring partnership between American Samoa and the United States, marking more than a century of shared history, culture, and service.



“Today we commemorate the lasting bond that started 125 years ago, in which American Samoa has been able to maintain its unique identity while playing a key role in the broader American story,” said Matney during his keynote speech.



American Samoa Flag Day marks the anniversary of the Deed of Cession of Tutuila, signed in 1900, which began American Samoa’s unique relationship with the United States. The week-long celebration has since become a vibrant tradition featuring music, dance, parades, and fautasi races—long boat competitions that unite villages in a spirited display of teamwork and cultural pride.



Prior to Matney’s speech, a group of local U.S. military recruits raised their right hands and took their oath of enlistment in front of the entire stadium. During his speech, Matney reflected on this significant moment. “Of all states and territories in the United States, American Samoa is the leader in enlistment rates,” he said.



Matney shared what he thinks fuels this deep-rooted commitment to service, drawing inspiration from a conversation with Governor Pula. The governor had emphasized that, while the outcome of the fautasi races matters, what matters more is what each boat represents — a village coming together, each person contributing their talents, all working toward something greater than themselves.



“Talented people like these young men and women who just enlisted, continue to seek to be part of something greater than themselves,” Matney said. “That’s why I’m confident of the continued strong partnership of American Samoa and the United States.”



Events throughout the week further underscored the warmth, hospitality, and pride of the Samoan people.



The 125th celebration showcased Samoan heritage but also reaffirmed the strong bond between the people of American Samoa and the U.S. military. From cultural exchanges to shared meals and music, the event served as a vibrant reminder of mutual respect and enduring ties.

