Fort McCoy’s total economic impact at $1.6 billion during fiscal year 2024

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project, also called the East Barracks Project, on Sept. 11, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors began in May 2024 getting the site set up for the fourth transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, which was awarded in February 2024 to L.S. Black Constructors, LLC, for approximately $27.3 million. L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings. The exact contract amount for the project was $27,287,735. In the award announcement, it states it was “for the construction of the barracks, which will provide housing for enlisted service members undergoing training at the installation.” The building will be able to house up to 400 people and will be more than 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2024 was an estimated $1.6 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced, which is up from FY 2023’s total impact of $1.38 billion.



The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled more than $398 million for FY 2024.



A total of 1,934 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2024 — 1,061 civilians, 495 military, and 378 contract employees.



Approximately 66 percent of the workforce lives within Monroe County. The total FY 2024 workforce payroll for civilian and military personnel was $270.4 million.



FY 2024 operating costs of $170 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Other expenditures accounted for $21.2 million and covered $511,296 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $20.7 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy.



Other factors of economic impact for the fiscal year included more than $92.6 million in military construction on post.



Fort McCoy also supported training for 73,991 troops in FY 2024, which ran from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024. The training population included reserve- and active-component personnel from throughout the military.



The FY 2024 number is less than the 86,090 troops who trained on post during FY 2023 and the 77,411 troops who trained at the installation in FY 2022. The lower total for FY 2024 is largely due in part to units not completing their annual training at Fort McCoy because of other Army commitments, said Larry Sharp, chief of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Training Coordination Branch.



“Numbers from FY 24 dropped due reduced training attendance of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) and 33rd IBCT for both annual training and battle assembly training,” Sharp said. “Many 33rd IBCT units are currently deployed, and 32nd IBCT Soldiers attended a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation.”



Sharp said the training numbers include Army Reserve Soldiers; National Guard service members; and active-duty troops from not just the Army but also other services, such as the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.



Training statistics also reflect many types of training opportunities that take place at the installation by active- and reserve-component forces and other governmental agencies, according to DPTMS.



During FY 2024, training included battle-assembly (weekend) training; annual training; mobilization; institutional training; and numerous exercises, including a Warrior Exercise, Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Spartan Warrior military police exercise, Mobilization Support Force — Exercise 24, and numerous other training events.



Sharp said the training numbers were split as 30,573 troop completing annual training, and 43,418 troops completing battle assembly training.



“The exercises are counted as annual training, and institutional training is all mixed in as well,” Sharp said.



When looking back the last five years, Fort McCoy’s economic impact has continuously been $1 billion or higher every year to local economies. In FY 2020 it was $1.48 billion, all the way to FY 2024’s $1.6 billion.



Fort McCoy leaders have said the post has laid out a plan of goals over the next five, 10, and 15 years. For example, looking at Fort McCoy in 2030, Fort McCoy wants to be the training and mobilization center of excellence. That means when the Army Reserve thinks of training, they think of Fort McCoy.



And other plans are to continue growth on post, officials said, with a resident Black Hawk company being planned on post by 2028.



Additionally, ongoing construction projects, which again were $92.6 million in FY 2024, are contributing to the local economy every year. At Fort McCoy these recent projects include the $27.3 million East Barracks Project, $28.08 million South Barracks Project, and the $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project.



“The hundreds of millions of dollars invested in the post have benefited Fort McCoy as well the local economy, with the majority of the new construction contracts having been awarded to regional firms,” the history states in the 2024-25 Fort McCoy Guide. “Today, Fort McCoy’s primary mission is to support the readiness of the force by serving as a training center, mobilization force generation installation, and strategic support area. The installation has served in a continuing capacity as an Army power-projection site by processing and preparing military personnel for duty in overseas contingency operations.”



Additionally, in the Fort McCoy Executive Summary published annually by the installation it also directly addresses the fort’s growth and support via economic impact.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



A gross multiplier index (GMI) of 4.0 was used to determine the overall effect of the expenditures in the local economy. The GMI measures the number of times a dollar turns over within a region and was developed previously by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The multiplier was further validated by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Fiscal and Economic Research Center.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)