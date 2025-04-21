Continuing Promise 2025 Completes Planning USNS Comfort to Deploy to SOUTHCOM Region

Military and civilian planners from the United States and six partner nations met this week in Norfolk, Va., to make final plans for the upcoming Continuing Promise 2025 deployment.



U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) will deploy in support of Continuing Promise 2025, with the ship scheduled to conduct mission stops in Grenada, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. U.S. Navy Capt. Ryan Kendall, Deputy Commander, Destroyer Squadron 40 (COMDESRON 40) will serve as mission commander for Continuing Promise 2025.



Representatives from the six U.S. country teams joined other U.S. personnel at the conference, meticulously reviewing medical engagements, subject matter expert exchanges, and public engagements for each mission stop, which includes the participation of partner nation personnel and non-governmental organizations. Participants also heard from Capt. Bryan Carmichael, Continuing Promise 2022 Mission Commander, and Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, Continuing Promise 2024 Mission Commander, who both shared their lessons learned and observations from their respective missions.



“Through detailed planning with our friends and partners, we have the blueprint for a successful Continuing Promise 2025 deployment,” said Capt. Kendall. “We look forward to bringing USNS Comfort to all six partner nations with the intent of strengthening maritime partnerships by helping people in need.”



Continuing Promise 2025 marks the 15th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth time that USNS Comfort will visit the region in those 18 years. Continuing Promise 2025 will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



“The Continuing Promise 2025 Team has produced a strong plan for USNS Comfort Sailors and civilians to carry out,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. “We are committed to supporting the success of this important mission.”



Since its inception in 2007, Continuing Promise has treated more than 605,000 patients and performed approximately 7,300 surgeries, leaving a lasting positive impact on people in need.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces, promoting unity, security, and stability in the region.

