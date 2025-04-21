Kentucky Silver Star recipient retires after 22 years of service

Photo By Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shannon Ison receives the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal from...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shannon Ison receives the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal from Lt. Col. John Barger at his retirement ceremony at the Joint Forces Headquarters building on Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky. On April 18, 2025. Ison, a Silver Star recipient, retired after 22 years in a ceremony with friends and family present. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A Kentucky National Guard Silver Star recipient retired in a ceremony at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky. on April 18, 2025.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shannon Ison retired after 22 years of serving as an engineer officer with the 201st Engineer Battalion, 206th Engineer Battalion, the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and the deputy commander of the 238th Regional Training Institute (RTI).



U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Barger, commander of the 238th and an engineer officer who served with Ison during multiple deployments, commented on the commitment of Ison throughout his career.



“Shannon offers special insights as a leader, and fights for the traditional Soldier,” said Barger. “He is a fighter for what we represent in the National Guard. He cares about families, and he cares about subordinates like no other.”



Barger then presented Ison with a framed Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal for his duty to the commonwealth and the nation.



Barger also presented Ison with a framed print of the Kentucky National Guard heritage print titled “Task Force Workhorse” that was commissioned in honor of Ison’s actions under fire during an engagement with the enemy on Aug. 16, 2008.



The citation on the print reads:



The 201st Engineer Battalion, KYNG, comprised of HHC and A Company (Ashland), B Company (Olive Hill), C Company (Cynthiana), C Company 206th Engineer Battalion (Prestonsburg), and 927th Engineer Company (Baton Rouge, La.) mobilized March 2, 2008 -March 6, 2009 to conduct route and area clearance in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. During its deployment, elements of the 201st participated in 136 engagements with the enemy, and disabled 67 percent of the 331 improvised explosive devices they encountered.



Members of the battalion earned 413 Combat Action Badges, 42 Purple Hearts, 21 Bronze Star Medals with Valor device, and 33 Army Commendation Medals with Valor device. Three Soldiers were lost during operations; Sgt. Daniel Wallace from B Company, 201st to small arms fire in West Paktika, Cpl. Johnny Stiles from 927th to a vehicle borne improvised explosive device in Jalalabad, and Staff Sgt. Brian Studer from the 724th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Detachment and attached to C Company, 201st while encountering a secondary improvised explosive device in Ghazni province. The battalion was awarded the Valorous Unit award by the Department of the Army for its service while deployed.



The painting above depicts 1st Lt. Shannon Ison of C Company, 206th, who on Aug. 16, 2008, in Ghazni province led his route clearance platoon in support of an element from C Company 1/506th Infantry Regiment that had struck an improvised explosive device and was under enemy fire. Upon arrival, Ison left his vehicle and ran to the disabled truck while under small arms and rocket propelled grenade fire. He pulled two wounded Soldiers trapped in the burning vehicle to safety, and rendered medical aide to one of the Soldiers when a rocket propelled grenade landed nearby further wounding the Soldier. Ison then led his platoon in firing on and suppressing the enemy positions in order to secure the area. His courage under fire saved several lives that day and for his actions Ison was awarded the Silver Star.



Ison comes from a long line of military service, and it was only a matter of time before he joined. Ison joined at 33 years old, 10 years after graduating from Morehead State University.



“I had two reasons for joining, first I didn’t want to regret never having served,” said Ison. “The second was to le ad Soldiers in combat. Over the last 22 years, I have been able to accomplish both of those goals.



“At the end of the day, my career comes down to what I did while I was here and who I helped along the way.”

According to Ison’s mother, Sue Damron Ison, military service goes back to her great, great grandfather, who served in the Spanish-American War. During World War II, Ison’s grandfather and his three brothers served simultaneously in the war. One never returned.



“My grandmother had four sons who served in the war,” said Sue. “I think back about Shannon being in Afghanistan and what he went through and worrying about him. And my grandmother had four.”



Ison’s father, Delmar Ison, served two years in the military and 24 years with the Kentucky State Police.



Ison’s military legacy has also been passed down to his son, 1st Lt. Benjamin Ison, who joined as an engineer officer, like his father, and serves as a platoon leader in the 207th Engineers.



“Ever since I was a little kid, my dad has shaped me in to being a leader,” said 1st Lt. Ison. “A lot of it came naturally from my dad, he was present, he taught me a lot.”



“He has taught me that the most important part of being in the National Guard is not the mission you have to get done, but it’s worrying about your troops; making sure they have what they need to get the job done.”