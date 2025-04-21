VP-8 executes a successful 7th Fleet mission flight

VP-8's aircraft 432 executes a Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) flight out of Misawa Air Base. 432 was launched on an early morning flight with low ceilings. MDA flights are VP-8 is currently deployed to 5th and 7th fleet under CDR Dierks.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 01:07
|Story ID:
|496263
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
