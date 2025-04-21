Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-8 executes a successful 7th Fleet mission flight

    Aircraft 432 returns after a MDA mission flight

    Photo By Lt. STEVEN IRVIN | Aircraft 432 emerges from the low visibility after its return from a mission flight.... read more read more

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.25.2025

    Story by Lt. STEVEN IRVIN 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    VP-8's aircraft 432 executes a Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) flight out of Misawa Air Base. 432 was launched on an early morning flight with low ceilings. MDA flights are VP-8 is currently deployed to 5th and 7th fleet under CDR Dierks.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 01:07
    Story ID: 496263
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, VP-8 executes a successful 7th Fleet mission flight, by LT STEVEN IRVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7TH FLEET
    P8
    INDOPACOM

