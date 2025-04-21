Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: April 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy's CACTF

    April 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Law enforcement professionals conduct training April 22, 2025, at the Combined Arms...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Law enforcement professionals conduct training April 22, 2025, at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The CACTF provides a wide variety of training environments. The complex, built at a cost of more than $14 million, was completed in late 2012.

    The first use of the CACTF for training was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March 2013.

    Since then, hundreds of different military units as well as law-enforcement agencies have made use of the facility. (U.S. Army Photo by

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 00:44
    Story ID: 496262
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: April 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy's CACTF, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army training
    Fort McCoy
    CACTF
    training at Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy training areas

    OPTIONS

