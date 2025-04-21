Photo Story: April 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy's CACTF

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Law enforcement professionals conduct training April 22, 2025, at the Combined Arms...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Law enforcement professionals conduct training April 22, 2025, at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The CACTF provides a wide variety of training environments. The complex, built at a cost of more than $14 million, was completed in late 2012. The first use of the CACTF for training was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March 2013. Since then, hundreds of different military units as well as law-enforcement agencies have made use of the facility. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Law enforcement professionals conduct training April 22, 2025, at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The CACTF provides a wide variety of training environments. The complex, built at a cost of more than $14 million, was completed in late 2012.



The first use of the CACTF for training was by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March 2013.



Since then, hundreds of different military units as well as law-enforcement agencies have made use of the facility. (U.S. Army Photo by



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”