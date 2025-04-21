Marines, ANZACs Share Special Bond

Photo By Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter | U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific present the colors during the...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter | U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific present the colors during the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. ANZAC Day commemorates the sacrifices made by all Australians and New Zealanders who have served in all wars, conflict and peacekeeping missions around the world. This date marks the 110th anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australia and New Zealand during World War I on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey. This is the 53rd year MARFORPAC has provided support to ANZAC Day in Honolulu. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter) see less | View Image Page

Honolulu – There is a long-standing, strong relationship that exists between the Australian and New Zealand militaries and the U.S. Marine Corps. This bond extends far back in our respective histories when we fought side-by-side helping to defend Australia and New Zealand in World War II, and extends to today as Marines and soldiers of the Australian and New Zealand militaries train and serve side-by-side around the world.



Additionally, the Marines Corps' 20th century history has been shaped, in large part, by the Australia-New Zealand Army Corps. The ANZACs' battle for Gallipoli in World War I was the only major amphibious assault of that war. In the 1920's and 30's, the Marine Corps carefully studied that campaign, and those studies directly impacted the Corps' amphibious doctrine put into successful play in the island-hopping campaigns of the Pacific in World War II. The battle for Gallipoli is still taught today at the Marine Corps' Expeditionary Warfare School.



One of the more visible reminders of the special bond our nations and services share is U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific's support for the annual ANZAC Commemoration here. Since there very few Australian and New Zealand military personnel in Hawaii, American military support is required to observe this occasion. The first request from the Australian Consul-General for Marine Corps support for this annual event came in 1973; the Marines have honored that request every year since.



“The long-standing tradition of Pacific Marines supporting our comrades-in-arms from Australia and New Zealand as they honor their fallen serves as a reminder of the incredible relationships forged in battle and etched in time, a testament to shared sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, deputy commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.



That sentiment was echoed by the Australian and New Zealand Consuls-General.



“Today marks 110 years since the Gallipoli landings,” said Mr. Greg Wilcock, Australian Consul-General in Honolulu. “The Marine Corps has supported the ANZAC Day service in Honolulu for almost half of that long stretch of time, continuously since 1973. In Australia’s eyes that’s more than support: it’s true friendship”



“The ANZAC spirit is deeply etched into New Zealand’s national identity. Our enduring bond with the United States - especially with the U.S. Marine Corps - has been forged through shared sacrifice and continued service,” said Mr. Mike Ketchen, New Zealand Consul-General in Honolulu. “We are grateful for the unwavering commitment shown by the Marines in honouring this ceremony each year and standing with us, as we remember together.”



The ceremony here has become, over the years, a very special one. It's held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as "the Punchbowl," a magnificent cemetery located in the heart of downtown Honolulu in a natural crater, which shelters this hallowed ground from outside noise. Lined with lush trees, bathed in warm, tropical sunlight and caressed by gentle breezes, the Punchbowl is a magnificent venue for this ceremony. Its Hawaiian name, "Pu'owaina," translates to "hill of sacrifice." More than 45,000 military men and women (and family members) are laid to rest there. The cemetery also is the final resting place for famed World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle, and Space Shuttle Challenger astronaut Ellison Onizuka.



Additionally, the names of more than 28,000 American servicemen whose remains have never been recovered are engraved on marble tablets in the Courts of the Missing, including some 28 Medal of Honor recipients. The Courts lead up a long marble staircase to the chapel of the Honolulu Memorial, and serve as an appropriate setting for the ANZAC Day ceremony. Much of what occurs during this commemoration takes place either at the base of or on this magnificent marble staircase.



Honolulu's ANZAC Day ceremony is held in the morning every April 25th.



The service here was attended by representatives of the governments of Australia and New Zealand, as well as their respective militaries; by Consuls-General from several other nations, including Japan, Korea and the Philippines; by flag officers and other representatives of the U.S. Pacific Command and its service components; by officials from state and local government; and by veterans and civic organizations from Australia, New Zealand and the United States. The ceremony is open to the public and usually draws hundreds of people. This year’s crowd was estimated at more than 600.



Musical support for the ceremony was provided by the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band, and included renditions of "Advance Australia Fair," "God Defend New Zealand" and "The Star Spangled Banner."



Two color guards, from Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 and MARFORPAC, presented the colors of Australia and New Zealand, as well as the United States and MARFORPAC. A ceremonial Honor Guard of Marines from MALS-24 is resplendent in their Dress Blue trousers, khaki shirts and white dress covers. The rifle manual is always crisp, resounding in the spring air.



The Australian or New Zealand Consuls-General delivered welcoming remarks, and this year’s Commemorative Address was delivered by New Zealand Brigadier James Bliss, currently serving as the Indo-Pacific Command J4 Strategy. Lines from Laurence Binyon’s poem "For the Fallen" were delivered in Maori and English.



Marine wreath bearers from MARFORPAC assisted in the laying of more than 30 wreaths each year; wreaths are presented by representatives of government and the military, as well as by businesses and individuals. This solemn procession is the highlight of the ceremony.



At the conclusion of the wreath laying, a bugler, located high above the ceremony near the top of the Courts of the Missing, played "Last Post," and a rifle detail from MALS-24 fired a three-round honors volley, each round punctuating the solemnity of the occasion.



The bugler again took center stage, playing "Rouse;" the benediction was delivered, and the Ceremonial Guard marches off to the strains of "Waltzing Matilda," bringing this ceremony to a close for another year.



This year marks the 53rd time Pacific Marines provided all the military support for this auspicious ceremony, a tradition they are honored and proud to continue.