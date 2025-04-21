Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) – Capt. Dan Hemminger relieved Capt. Jay Young as commanding officer, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, April 25.



MARMC is responsible for providing surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the 5th and 6th Fleet Area of Responsibilities. They are also responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).



Director, Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization and Sustainment, Rear Adm. Bill Greene served as guest speaker and highlighted Capt. Young’s leadership and steadfast commitment to the mission.



“Capt. Jay Young and the MARMC team have risen to every challenge; maintaining, modernizing and repairing our warships so they are mission ready. Jay led by example, with an emphasis on commitment, communication, teamwork and trust. Through his leadership, he created an environment at MARMC where people could be successful, and they in turn ensured the command was successful. Jay and his team have truly exemplified the MARMC motto “we fix ships”!



Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center, Rear Admiral Dan Lannamann was the presiding officer for the Change of Command Ceremony and shared a few words.



“Jay has done fantastic work at the helm of MARMC during his tenure. He has taken the team to new heights and his dedication and commitment to the mission has been paramount to the command’s success. The impact you have had and achievements you have led are fundamental to the foundation of MARMC, Jay.



Dan, I am looking forward to the work you will seamlessly take on as the next CO of MARMC. Your vast experience and outstanding leadership qualities make you the perfect fit for the role. I know you will continue to build upon the great achievements of this team, who stands ready to welcome you.”



During Young’s three years as CO, MARMC supported maintenance availabilities consisting of 33 Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) availabilities, 236 Continuous Maintenance Availabilities (CMAVs), and over 35,000 Fleet Tech Assists. Additionally, MARMC was awarded the Regional Maintenance Center award for two consecutive years during Young’s command.



MARMC also successfully completed major work on the USS Ross (DDG-71) during an 18-month Extended Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA). The work included underwater hull maintenance, combat system upgrades, main propulsion system repairs, preservation of internal ballast and fuel tanks and external superstructure, and crew berthing and dining compartment rehabilitation. A significant upgrade involved replacing the rubber window on the sonar dome.



During his speech, Young praised the work and dedication of the men and women at MARMC who served during his tenure.



“I am particularly proud that we have strengthened our commitment to the wellbeing of our people by bringing aboard two licensed professional counselors in mental health, a chaplain, a new medical officer, and establishing our Human Factors Council,” said Young. “At MARMC, we recognize that maintaining fleet readiness begins with maintaining the readiness of our most valuable asset – our people. The demanding nature of our work requires us to be just as vigilant about our mental health as we are our technical excellence. This investment reflects our unwavering belief that supporting our team’s total health is not just the right thing to do, it is a mission imperative. When we take care of our people, they can focus on taking care of the fleet.



Capt. Hemminger, I have complete confidence in your readiness to take command. Your deep understanding of waterfront operations will prove invaluable during your tenure as skipper. Your leadership capabilities are exceptional, and I know this command will continue to excel under your guidance. I wish you every success, and should you ever need counsel, please do not hesitate to reach out.”



Capt. Hemminger received his commission from the United States Naval Academy, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering. Upon graduation, he reported to the Naval Post Graduate School and earned a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.



Following lateral transfer to the Engineering Duty Officer (EDO) community, Captain Hemminger completed his initial qualifying tour at Southwest Regional Maintenance Center. Subsequent repair and diving/salvage assignments included Assistant Officer-in-Charge of Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) Detachment Rota, Spain and Command Salvage Officer at Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) ONE. Since 2020, he has completed tours as the Surface Maintenance Branch Head for U.S. Fleet Forces Command Director of Fleet Maintenance (N43), Waterfront Operations Officer at Mid Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center and Chief of Staff at Commander Navy Regional Maintenance Center.



For more information about MARMC, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MARMC

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2025 Date Posted: 04.25.2025 15:39 Story ID: 496232 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center Holds Change of Command, by Harrison Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.