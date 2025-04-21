Senator Budd Delegation Visits Cherry Point

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | Abigail Zarzar, a military legislative assistant to Sen. Ted Budd, left, and Graham...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | Abigail Zarzar, a military legislative assistant to Sen. Ted Budd, left, and Graham Gunter, a military legislative correspondent to Sen. Ted Budd, discuss operations and ongoing military construction projects at the installation with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing leaders, during a staff delegation visit, at the Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron (VMUT) 2 hangar, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 23, 2025. The staff delegation visit was part of a comprehensive trip to visit military installations in eastern North Carolina to assess military readiness, construction, infrastructure, and quality-of-life initiatives, on behalf of Budd, who serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point leaders hosted a staff delegation visit at the installation from members representing U.S. Senator Ted Budd, April 23, 2025.



The delegation received updates on operations and ongoing military construction projects at the installation, touring multiple construction sites, and making stops at Fleet Readiness Center East, and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron (VMUT) 2.



The delegation that represented Budd, who serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, included military legislative assistant Abigail Zarzar, military legislative correspondent Graham Gunter, and legislative fellow U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Gutowski, and Senate liaison officer U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Calvin Ruidiaz.



The visit was a part of a comprehensive trip to eastern North Carolina region wherein the delegates also visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.