Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point leaders hosted a staff delegation visit at the installation from members representing U.S. Senator Ted Budd, April 23, 2025.
The delegation received updates on operations and ongoing military construction projects at the installation, touring multiple construction sites, and making stops at Fleet Readiness Center East, and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron (VMUT) 2.
The delegation that represented Budd, who serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, included military legislative assistant Abigail Zarzar, military legislative correspondent Graham Gunter, and legislative fellow U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Gutowski, and Senate liaison officer U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Calvin Ruidiaz.
The visit was a part of a comprehensive trip to eastern North Carolina region wherein the delegates also visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 13:40
|Story ID:
|496208
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senator Budd Delegation Visits Cherry Point, by LCpl Lauralle Gavilanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.