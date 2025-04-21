U.S. and Australian Forces Conduct Joint Sail

Courtesy Photo | SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 25, 2025) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 25, 2025) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) steams with the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) in the South China Sea, April 25, 2025. Omaha is conducting a joint sail with the Royal Australian Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Omaha, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the operational area, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (Courtesy photo by Royal Australian Navy Leading Seaman David Cox) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA - The U.S. Navy (USN) and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) conducted a joint sail in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, April 25.



Participating units included the USN Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) and the RAN Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42).



"This exercise with the Royal Australian Navy will enhance our capabilities as a combined force and further improve coordination across our navies,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Every day the U.S. 7th Fleet is increasing interoperability, information sharing and access with our partners across the theater in support of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”



While operating together, the nations’ militaries conducted a coordinated maneuvering exercise, communications drills, and a variety of other combined operations that build proficiency upon an already rock-solid foundation.



For the RAN, training conducted through joint sails form an important part of HMAS Sydney’s current regional presence deployment sail in the Indo-Pacific region.



Commander Ben Weller, commanding officer, HMAS Sydney, said Australia had a long history of operating in the region, and maintains a broad program of international engagement with like-minded allies and partners.



“Engagements such as this allow us to exercise the ship’s capability across a range of roles, ensuring we’re prepared to work together with allies and partners in future,” said Weller. “It also highlights our contribution to the maintenance of a global rules-based order.”



“HMAS Sydney’s crew is proud to represent Australia and contribute to regional stability and cooperation,” said Weller.



During the sail, U.S. Navy Sailors from the Omaha were invited to cross-deck to the HMAS Sydney to learn about the ship and participate in Anzac Day.



Anzac Day commemorates the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli Peninsula during World War I. It is a day for reflection and remembrance of the impact of war, and is observed with community engagement and commemorative events.



"The U.S. and Australian militaries have a long history together, and our forces have fought side-by-side for more than a century," said Cmdr. Ryan Doyle, commanding officer of Omaha. "Our bonds run deep, and the Omaha team was honored to be included in the commemoration ceremony."



The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Combined operations provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.



Omaha, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the operational area, Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.