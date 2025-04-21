Military judge sentences soldier to life in prison for crimes committed at Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – A convicted rapist and kidnapper was sentenced to life in prison for a series of crimes against fellow soldiers.



Sgt. Greville Clarke, 31, received his life sentence April 24 at the conclusion of his court-martial at the Lawrence Williams Judicial Center, Fort Cavazos, Texas.



In addition of being found guilty of rape and kidnapping, the military judge also convicted him of attempted premeditated murder, assault with the intent to commit rape, burglary, robbery, aggravated sexual contact, aggravated assault, assault with intent to commit kidnapping, assault consummated by battery, indecent visual recording, and obstruction of justice. Clarke was found guilty of 29 separate specifications.



Clarke was found not guilty of two specifications, one specification of attempted premeditated murder and attempted fraudulent use of an access device.



In addition to his life sentence with the possibility of parole for attempted murder, he received a consecutive sentence for his other crimes for an additional 112.5 years, a reduction in rank to E-1, total forfeiture of pay and allowances, and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.



Clarke committed his crimes between 2021 and 2022 against five fellow soldiers, attacking them in their barracks rooms at Fort Cavazos. He was apprehended on Oct. 3, 2022, and held in pretrial confinement throughout the duration of the investigation and court-martial.



During his trial, Clarke refused to attend court in person. After consultation with the defense counsel and prosecution, the judge ruled that the trial could proceed without Clarke’s physical presence in the courtroom.



The successful prosecution of this case was a team effort between the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, III Armored Corps and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



“I am incredibly proud of the five survivors of Sgt. Clarke’s violence for standing strong against him during trial. It has been my honor to walk with them on the journey to receive justice,” said Maj. Allyson Montgomery, lead prosecutor, Headquarters, Army OSTC. “May they now begin their lifelong paths of healing and vindication knowing their voices have ensured the accused is held accountable for his crimes.”



“This case was an example of how the newly created Office of Special Trial Counsel seamlessly works as a partner with the command in order to hold offenders accountable, seek justice for survivors, and enable the command to preserve good order and discipline,” said Maj. Tara Goble, prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army OSTC. “The conviction is also a testament to the partnership between both legal offices and Army CID that contributed to the successful prosecution of this case.”



“I am honored to have been part of the process in securing justice for the five survivors,” said Capt. Garrett Morgan, prosecutor, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, III Armored Corps. “Their unimaginable bravery and courage in recounting their story made this verdict and sentence possible. I hope that the outcome in this case gives the survivors some closure and helps restore trust and faith in the Army and in the military justice system.”



“My thoughts are with the five survivors of Sgt. Clarke's crimes,” said Capt. Cassidy Siberski, prosecutor, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, III Armored Corps. “I am proud of our team's work to bring him to justice and my sincere hope is this result brings each of these brave women peace as they move forward toward healing.”



“We commend the victims and individuals who came forward to help bring Sgt. Clarke to justice,” said Spc. Jorge Carvajal, litigation paralegal, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, III Armored Corps. “This verdict is a testament to our commitment to holding offenders accountable and ensuring the safety and dignity of our community.”



Clarke will serve his prison sentence at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

