AFRC Launches Reserve Innovation Campaign

Photo By Ivan Rivera | An appealing graphic was designed to support the Reserve Innovation Campaign for the Air Force Reserve at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, on April 18, 2025. The campaign is an initiative aimed at accelerating innovation and enhancing operational readiness through the power of frontline Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Reserve graphic by Ivan Rivera)

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –Air Force Reserve Command has officially launched its fiscal year 2025 Reserve Innovation Campaign, an initiative aimed at accelerating innovation and enhancing operational readiness through the power of frontline Airmen.



The campaign directly supports AFRC Commander Lt. Gen. John P. Healy’s strategic priority of Transforming for the Future.



Hosted on the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network and powered collaboratively by the AFRC/A9 Transformation and Innovation Office and ARCWERX, the campaign invites Citizen Airmen of all ranks to submit bold, forward-thinking proposals designed to solve pressing challenges and modernize operations. Submissions will be accepted through June 9. While AFWERX is the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force, ARCWERX is a collaborative effort between the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve focused on innovation and improvements within the Reserve Component.



“This is about unlocking the full creative capacity of our Reserve forces,” said Lt. Col. Brian Fash, ARCWERX Deputy Director. “Whether it’s a new tool, a better process or a novel way to address a capability gap, if it improves readiness, lethality or efficiency, we want to hear it.”



To qualify, proposals must clearly define a problem and articulate how the solution addresses an important need. Members of the Reserve team who submit should also include a plan for evaluating the project’s impact, with an eye toward scalability across the enterprise.



Fash said that all submitted ideas will be reviewed, but proposals between $10,000 and $100,000 are most readily fundable. He went on to say that approved projects will be considered



for fourth quarter funding and, if funded, must be executed by Sept. 30. Going forward, AFRC is planning to make the Reserve Innovation Campaign a biannual event.



For information or to submit a proposal, visit https://gain.il4.afwerx.dso.mil via “ARCWERX INNOVATION FUNDS CAMPAIGN.”