Strategic communicator recognized for effectively publicizing dam operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 24, 2025) – A proactive strategic communicator and storyteller in Public Affairs is being recognized for effectively publicizing water management operations at dams throughout the Cumberland River Basin during recent high-water events impacting middle Tennessee and western Kentucky.



Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, announced this week that Mike Davis, Public Affairs specialist, is the February 2025 Employee of the Month for his work writing press releases, coordinating media interviews, responding to public inquiries, and efforts to inform, educate and highlight flood operations on the organization’s website and social media channels.



“Mike has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication in managing the Nashville District’s external media, social media, and strategic communications,” Green said. “His efforts have significantly enhanced public engagement, media relations, and internal operations.”



As waters rose with significant rainfall in areas downstream of Nashville, Tennessee, Davis worked to publicize how USACE water managers monitor rainfall and stream gauges, and then balance holding water at storage reservoirs to reduce flood risk with releasing water to regain flood storage capacity.



During efforts to communicate water management operations, Davis worked 12 days straight. He wrote five press releases, coordinated seven media interviews, responded to 42 public inquiries, and documented the special inspection of Martins Fork Dam following a historic lake level. He also covered USACE Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick’s visit to Cordell Hull and Center Hill dams to engage employees.



Luciano Vera, Nashville District Public Affairs chief, said Davis is an exceptional leader and effective communicator. As the district’s social media lead, he created original content while amplifying partner and stakeholder messaging across 24 social media pages, leading to an increase of more than 9,000 new followers in just one month.



“Through strategic communication, innovation, and unwavering commitment, Mike has significantly strengthened Public Affairs’ efforts, making him a deserving candidate for employee of the month,” Vera said.



Davis joined the Nashville District Public Affairs team about a year ago. He previously retired from the U.S. Air Force where he produced videos, grew as a public affairs leader and strengthened his communication skills serving in Europe and Asia.



“I really loved the Air Force and my job, but ultimately made the decision to retire a few years ago,” Davis said. “I tested my hand at marketing in the civilian sector. I did enjoy it, but ultimately, I still had the desire to serve. So, when the opportunity to work for the Army Corps of Engineers came, I jumped at it and haven’t looked back.”



He says no two days are the same working in public affairs; he gets to talk with new people, learn about different missions and projects, and then tell their stories.



When it comes to handling media queries, he works with reporters and journalists to help them obtain footage and photos and connects them with subject matter experts.



Davis also contributed to the success of the Chickamauga Lock Industry Day, an effort to inform contractors about the last contract solicitation for the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project. He created graphics and imagery for major industry publications, wrote a news release, and helped attract 90 contractors and subcontractors.



“That was something new,” Davis said. “I worked with different industry publications to identify what opportunities existed to advertise and get the word out to the largest targeted audience. Knowing the budget, what we were wanting to communicate and the details of the event, I was able to design the graphics required and provide the information to the publications. Ultimately, we achieved the desired results.”



Davis is currently supporting Hurricane Helene response efforts in western North Carolina and is telling stories and informing the public about ongoing work to restore safe drinking water and remove debris from impacted communities.



As for being selected employee of the month, Davis said it caught him by surprise but noted that the recognition is appreciated and serves as a personal reminder of the value he provides to the organization and to be proud of his work.



He credits his wife and children who unwaveringly supported him in the military and sustain him now in civil service while he’s out at construction projects, dams, navigation locks, hydropower plants, and recreation areas communicating and telling USACE stories.



“My family has always been incredibly supportive of me, my career, my ambitions,” Davis said. “They have followed me around the world and there is never going to be enough that I can do to repay them for the sacrifices they have made.”



He also mentioned that his coworkers and supervisors have been supportive of his work and initiatives to improve internal workflow processes and tracking tasks.



“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my work family, the Public Affairs team that grinds and gets work done day in and day out,” Davis added. “They set the tone, and it makes it easy for me to push myself to maintain the standard they all set. I’m proud to work with them.”



