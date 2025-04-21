VPOTUS hosts toast to troops at Ramstein AB

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children visited Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Thursday, April 24, 2025.
During his first visit to Ramstein Air Base since taking office earlier this year, Vice President Vance and his family held a toast to the troops event with U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army service members.
For questions regarding the visit, please contact the White House Press Office at info@mail.whitehouse.gov.
