Countdown to Tradewinds 2025

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago - Exercise Tradewinds 2025 is set to take place from April 24 to May 8, 2025, here, hosted by the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago.



The exercise will involve Marine Forces South, Marine Forces Reserve, Caribbean Community, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Southern Command, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Southern Command and U.S. Navy Southern Command alongside two Allied nations and 24 partner nations.



Exercise Tradewinds 25 aims to improve the interoperability among the participating nations and organizations while executing vital military interactions, maritime interdiction operations, interagency cooperation, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. These exercises improve military forces readiness to respond to natural disasters, threats posed by regional malign actors and violent extremist organizations.



The exercise will take place in various locations around the island utilizing land, sea, and air elements to simulate real-time and real-world scenarios. As the geopolitical landscape and real-world threats evolve, the need for a unified response force and stronger partnerships becomes more important, making exercises like Exercise Tradewinds 25 essential in ensuring stability and peace.



“The men and women of Marine Forces South and Marine Forces Reserve are proud to once again be the partner of choice of Allied and partner nations for this iteration of Tradewinds,” said Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South. “Exercise Tradewinds strengthens our bonds and ensures our coordinated forces are fully prepared to successfully and forcefully face any challenge in the region.”



Exercise Tradewinds 25 represents a significant step forward in ensuring that participating nations are ready to respond to any threat, ultimately enhancing the security and resilience of the Caribbean region. Marines and Sailors from Company L, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines will conduct common infantry skills training alongside troops from the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force and other regional allies and partners. Highlights of the exercise will be a combined maritime machine gun range, during which Marines and TTDF will practice maritime gunnery from a U.S. Coast Guard vessel using M240B medium machine guns, as well as a combined amphibious insertion and cordon exercise in support of the final exercise.



U.S. Marines and TTDF have trained alongside one another in previous Tradewinds and other exercises, often working together on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, showcasing the Marine Corps and the United States’ commitment to the region. Notably, U.S. Marine Corps combat engineers from 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group and the TTDF participated in Operation Beyond the Horizon 2008, providing improvements to the Princess Elizabeth Centre for Physically Handicapped Children. Exercise Tradewinds was also previously conducted in Trinidad and Tobago in 2017, when U.S. Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 23, 4th MLG trained alongside the TTDF in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago.



MARFORSOUTH is the Marine Corps service component of U.S. Southern Command, responsible for all U.S. Marine activity in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. MARFORSOUTH provides contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation plans to deter aggression, defeat threats, rapidly respond to crises, and build regional capacity, working with our allies, partner nations, and U.S. government team members to enhance security and help defend the U.S. homeland and our national interests.