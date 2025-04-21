First Lady of Kentucky Visits Fort Campbell to Honor Military Children

Photo By Jedhel Somera | First Lady of Kentucky Britainy Beshear, spouse of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear,...... read more read more Photo By Jedhel Somera | First Lady of Kentucky Britainy Beshear, spouse of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, visited Fort Campbell as part of a tour honoring the Month of the Military Child. Her visit included stops at schools, the post library, and the Werner Park Community Gardens. see less | View Image Page

First Lady of Kentucky Britainy Beshear, spouse of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, visited Fort Campbell as part of a tour honoring the Month of the Military Child. Her visit included stops at schools, the post library, and the Werner Park Community Gardens, which have quickly become a hub of connection and growth for military families.

While each stop highlighted a unique aspect of life on post, her time at the community garden stood out as a symbol of resilience, community, and the importance of recognizing the contributions of military children.

“My visit to Fort Campbell is a truly rewarding experience,” said the First Lady. “Visiting with children of all ages, from elementary school to high school, really highlighted for me how military children serve alongside their parents and make significant sacrifices. It’s so important to show them that their contributions to their families and our country are deeply appreciated.”

Beshear, a champion of family wellbeing, mental health, and children’s services in Kentucky, has made connecting directly with communities across the Commonwealth a priority. Her visit to Fort Campbell, home to thousands of active-duty service members and their families, offered a meaningful opportunity to recognize and celebrate the strength and spirit of military children.

During her stop at Werner Park Community Gardens, the First Lady spent time engaging with families and children, asking about their gardening experiences and what they enjoyed most about their projects. She didn’t just observe; she participated, helping plant vegetables and shared laughs with the families.

“Mrs. Beshear was incredibly enthusiastic and quickly connected with the families and children at the event,” said Samantha Shepherd, Community Services Manager at Campbell Crossing. “Her interest in their stories and experiences was genuine and engaging.” Shepherd added, “She got her hands dirty alongside the kids, showing support for them as military children. Her presence and involvement helped make the day feel special and inclusive.”

The timing of the visit was particularly fitting, “With this being the Month of the Military Child and today being Earth Day, this was the perfect activity we could have done,” Shepherd said.

“It’s truly special to see families come together in a community like this garden,” said Beshear. “The military community consistently demonstrates incredible support for one another, and this garden beautifully exemplifies that strong network and dedication. Fort Campbell is an amazing place, and I am deeply impressed by the spirit of the families here.”