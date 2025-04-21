Photo By Steven Stover | FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Bravo Company (Bandits), 11th Cyber Battalion, culminated...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Bravo Company (Bandits), 11th Cyber Battalion, culminated months of home station training with participation in National Training Center Rotation 25-03, January and February 2025. Expeditionary CEMA (Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities) Team 05 and ECT 06, B Co., 11CB, executed shaping operations during the rotation that set conditions for 1st Infantry Division and 3rd Special Forces Group (AIRBORNE) offensive and defensive operations. “Leviathan CEMA Warriors led the way in demonstrating how to leverage Cyber and Electronic Warfare capabilities to deliver effects that enable the lethality of ground maneuver forces on the battlefield,” said Lt. Col. Louis Etienne, commander, 11th Cyber Battalion. see less | View Image Page

11th Cyber Battalion “Leviathans”

“Global Reach, Global Impact!”

By MAJ Vincent E. Michel, Information Advantage Cell Lead, 11th Cyber Battalion, Leviathans



The Army’s primary purpose is conducting land combat operations to defeat enemy ground forces and seize, occupy, and defend land areas, while also supporting four strategic roles for the joint force.1 The Army’s strategic roles are shape operational environments, counter aggression during crisis, prevail during large-scale combat operations, and consolidate gains.2 Additionally, the land domain is one of the most complex environments where “the most distinguishing characteristic of the domain is the human element… (and) controlling terrain, infrastructure, and populations require Soldiers to operate in the midst of political, economic, social, and religious tumult.”3 To successfully win in this complex environment it requires Soldiers, leaders, and units to have the requisite knowledge, skills, and attributes that can overcome ambiguity and chaos. Those skills and knowledge also ensure the forces provided to a combatant commander gives them multiple options to meet and overcome any challenges.4 The Soldiers and leaders within 11th Cyber Battalion have those unique skill sets and knowledge that contributes winning in a complex environment.



Since the activation of 11th Cyber Battalion in 2022, the Soldiers and leaders of the battalion have continued to hone their skills of conducting cyber and electromagnetic activities (CEMA) in support of land operations. This has taken the form of conducting rotations to combat training centers, where they have proven their ability to operate in the austere jungle environments of the Pacific, the swamps of Louisiana, and the Mojave Desert.5 During those rotations the Expeditionary CEMA Teams (ECT) showcased their technical and tactical knowledge by conducting radio frequency (RF) enabled offensive cyber operations (OCO) and electromagnetic reconnaissance (EMR), while integrating with Army divisions and corps.6 By training and perfecting these tasks, the Soldiers of 11th Cyber Battalion have shown they can operate and win within the cyberspace and land domain, and provide a number of options to a commander that supports their scheme of maneuver. The cyber warriors of battalion have also shared their fundamental knowledge of CEMA operations with partner nations to build capacity, which highlights how one cannot forget a joint environment includes our partners and allies.7 These examples continue to emphasize that the battalion is a key organization that contributes to the Army’s ability to succeed in a joint environment. Furthermore, the battalion is the only expeditionary organization that can conduct both cyberspace and electromagnetic warfare, which “play an essential role in the Army’s conduct of unified land operations as part of the joint force.”8



Overall, cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) are vital for success in today’s environment. The Soldiers of the battalion have proven that they can contest those spaces, while operating in austere environments. They have also shown that they can innovate at the tactical edge to overcome any challenges. They are using that innovative spirit back at home station to stand ready to win and are prepared to execute tactical actions that have operational impacts—which embodies the unit motto of “Global Reach, Global Impact.”



