Health Care Access in Japan

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2025) Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Services Policy and Oversight Susan Orsega addresses U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka personnel during a town hall held at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's auditorium. During the town hall, Orsega held a Q&A session with hospital leadership, staff and Sailors where they discussed various issues and concerns in the areas of personnel, logistics and resource management. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

Susan Orsega, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Services Policy and Oversight, visited military installations in Japan, April 7-11, 2025, to better understand challenges and successes to accessing health care in the region.



Orsega met with military hospital and clinic leaders at Misawa Air Base and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka on mainland Japan and at Camp Foster on the island of Okinawa. Staff from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs also held listening sessions with Department of Defense civilian employees who are enrolled in the new Pilot Health Insurance Enhancement for DOD Civilian Employees in Japan as part of the pilot's evaluation.



Orsega's visit underscores the DOD’s and the Military Health System's focus on the Indo-Pacific region and commitment to ensuring and improving access to health care for active duty service members, family members, and DOD civilian employees. It also reflects the focus of Dr. Stephen Ferrara, the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, to directly engage with military hospital and clinic staff to understand local challenges and successes.



"When Dr. Ferrara came on board, he gave us clear directives: He challenged us to immerse ourselves in the problems you face daily, especially given the unique complexities of this remote base," Orsega shared with military hospital and clinic staff at Misawa’s 35th Medical Group. "He wanted us to understand your realities, roll up our sleeves, and work collaboratively to make your roles more effective, more efficient, and ultimately, more successful at serving our beneficiaries."



During staff and leadership engagements, medical personnel in Japan highlighted challenges unique to this remote region. Supply chains face lengthy logistical hurdles, with United States’ medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and equipment requiring more lead time compared to stateside facilities. Healthcare delivery for military families relies heavily, or even solely, on the military hospitals and clinics in comparison to installations in the United States with more robust and private sector care networks that are readily accessible through TRICARE.



The readiness mission remains top of mind for all healthcare personnel in Japan, given the region's strategic importance.



As Orsega emphasized during her visits, "Ensuring that we're supporting our warfighters is a critical component of the Military Health System's mission, alongside sustaining clinical skills and supporting military families.”



This readiness focus takes on heightened significance in the Indo-Pacific region, where military hospitals and clinics operate on the frontline of potential conflict zones.



Despite these challenges, leadership across the MHS in Japan demonstrates “remarkable innovation and collaboration,” Orsega said.



Military hospitals and clinics have successfully built relationships with host nation healthcare systems, overcoming difficult language barriers and different medical practices. Leadership teams work across services, with U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army medical personnel collaborating to provide seamless care, as evidenced by partnerships like the joint neonatal intensive care unit operations and related evacuations between U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa and the U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka.



U.S. Navy Capt. Kathleen Cooperman, commanding officer at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, highlighted how staff have remained mission-focused through numerous transitions, including, "staffing challenges, systems upgrades, changes to financial systems, mergers of dental corps," and various inspections. "Not once did any one of these individuals lose sight of why we're here and what we need to do," she emphasized.



A team from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, led by the Chief of Staff Dr. Bryce Slinger, hosted six listening sessions with DOD civilian employees to inform an evaluation of the Pilot Health Insurance Enhancement. The services under this pilot began on Jan. 1, 2025, in response to DOD civilian employees' challenges in navigating the host-nation’s healthcare system. The pilot assists eligible DOD civilian employees with healthcare navigation, including provider-finder services, direct billing agreements, and insurance reimbursement.



The team received positive feedback, though civilians noted gaps in some specialty services, family coverage, and translation services. Based on these qualitative findings, paired with quantitative analysis, the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness will determine if the pilot will be extended past the current period of performance, ending on Sept. 29, 2025, and will consider additional solutions to bolster civilian care options.



In her role, Orsega oversees the DOD’s medical efforts in Japan, continuing work that began in January 2023 to address access to care challenges. She chairs a monthly meeting of MHS and DOD components to discuss current initiatives, including emergency services, behavioral health, civilian access to care, and communications campaigns.



“Through continued dialogue between Pentagon leadership, frontline providers, and the total force in Japan, the DOD aims to develop tailored solutions to address the distinct challenges of delivering military health care in Japan while maintaining the highest standards of care for service members, their families, and DOD civilian employees,” she said.