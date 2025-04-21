Sgt. Kyle Everett Leads Medical Support at Region Three Best Warrior

Photo By Sgt. Duran Jones | U.S. Army National Guard combat medic provides treatment to Region Three Best Warrior...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Duran Jones | U.S. Army National Guard combat medic provides treatment to Region Three Best Warrior competitors, Fort Jackson, South Carolina, April 23, 2025. The medical team supporting this year’s competition includes Soldiers from various units throughout the Palmetto State. They are led by Sgt. Kyle Everett. When not in uniform, this team works as civilian first responders, EMTs, or paramedics. Their civilian experience strengthens their ability to provide high quality, personalized care to the competitors. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Duran Jones) see less | View Image Page

EASTOVER, S.C. – For Sgt. Kyle Everett, the opportunity to serve as the medical noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) for the Region Three Warrior Competition is more than just a duty it’s a calling.



A 15-year South Carolina Army National Guard veteran, Everett serves with the 251st Area Support Medical Company in Darlington, South Carolina. Originally from Cornville, New York, Everett was inspired to join the military by his father, a firefighter, and the events of 9/11. After graduating college, he followed that calling into service.



“I’ve been where these Soldiers are,” said Everett, a former Best Warrior competitor. “It’s a tough competition, and our job as medics is to help keep Soldiers in the fight and get them across the finish line injury free.”



Everett and his team are tasked with supporting all aspects of the multi-day event—from daytime training lanes to night operations. These medics are prepared for various medical scenarios, including dehydration, heat-related illness, musculoskeletal injuries, and even environmental hazards unique to the Southeast.



“We always expect Murphy’s Law,” said Everett. “That means we come prepared with equipment to handle everything, from heat casualties to allergic reactions to wildlife like fire ants or snake bites.”



The medical team supporting this year’s competition includes Soldiers from various units throughout the Palmetto State. When not in uniform, this team works as civilian first responders, EMTs, or paramedics. Everett said their civilian experience strengthens their ability to provide high-quality, personalized care to the competitors.



“This team is phenomenal,” Everett said. “They’re knowledgeable, professional, and they genuinely care. We take time to build relationships with the competitors so that if something happens, big or small, they feel comfortable coming to us.”



Everett emphasized the importance of hands-on care in a field environment, noting that the high heat and humidity presented some unexpected challenges this year. Still, he says his team is trained, equipped, and ready.



“The most rewarding part is seeing the competitors push through,” he said. “We’re here to help them stay in the game. Whether it’s stabilizing an injury or just checking in, we’re proud to support.”



As a former state competitor, Everett had advice for future Best Warrior participants: “Train, train, and train. Know what you’re getting into and push through, it’s going to suck, but it’s worth it.”



Everett offered a final thought for those looking to support future competitions as medical staff: “Always be prepared for the unexpected. But above all, remember it’s about patient care. Build trust with Soldiers; they’ll remember that long after the competition ends.”