CNATT Unit Lemoore partners with FRC West, NAMCE to deliver hands-on training for future maintainers

LEMOORE, Calif. -- A groundbreaking collaborative training initiative was recently conducted between Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Lemoore, Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) West, and Naval Aviation Maintenance Center for Excellence (NAMCE). This joint effort introduced a new hands-on engine removal and installation laboratory, designed to enhance student preparedness for fleet operations.



With the collective expertise and resources of all three units, students received direct, real-world training in engine removal, installation, preparation, and safety procedures. This “north star” effort provided invaluable hands-on experience that will develop highly skilled aviation maintainers ready for fleet operations.



“The lab for installing and dropping the engine was very informative,” Aviation Machinist’s Mate Third Class Alexander Reese, CNATTU Lemoore student, and an Eagan, Minnesota, native said. “It’s a great lesson for new Sailors to learn early before joining the fleet.”



By leveraging NAMCE’s hangar and aircraft, along with FRC-provided engines and resources, CNATTU students gained essential experience that directly translates to fleet readiness. The controlled environment allowed instructors to focus solely on maximizing student learning and proficiency.



A critical component of the training was reinforcing the importance of safety. All three units contributed qualified personnel, including quality assurance representatives, collateral duty inspectors, and licensed support equipment operators to ensure adherence to strict safety protocols.



“The instructors were professional and did outstanding in facilitating the maintenance evolution,” noted NAMCE representatives, which underscored the effectiveness of CNATTU Lemoore’s training approach.



“This first-of-its-kind training initiative here at CNATTU Lemoore marks a significant step toward enhancing Sailor readiness and fleet capability,” CNATTU Lemoore Commanding Officer Cmdr. Chabonnie Alexander said. “With continued collaboration, future classes will build upon this success, accelerating knowledge and skill development to meet the evolving needs of Naval Aviation.”

