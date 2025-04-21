NTAG Jacksonville Sailors, Enlistees Attend Our Community Salutes Orlando

Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville, enlistees and their families attended an Our Community Salutes (OCS) Orlando recognition ceremony at Edgewater High School April 16, 2025.



The ceremony, which included more than 140 soon-to-be Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their loved ones, centered on the nation’s appreciation for those who have answered the call to serve in the Armed Forces. Since 2009, in fact, OCS-USA’s mission has been to host recognition ceremonies nationwide that honor new enlistees and their families.



“It was an absolute honor and privilege to be associated with an organization so focused on ensuring our next generation of service members are supported,” said Ryan Bauman, OCS-USA director of Community Engagement. “The community-based approach that Our Community Salutes, USA, has modeled for almost two decades proves that American patriotism is alive and well in the hearts of Americans all across this country. I am so proud of each and every one of our high school seniors and wish them much success on their military journey.”



Following the National Anthem, Bauman welcomed attendees and thanked them for their commitment to the safety and security of the United States. He commended their individual bravery and fortitude, and also gave credit to those who helped mold them into the young men and women they have become. Bauman then passed the microphone to Congressman Brian Mast, Florida representative for the 21st Congressional District.



Mast served in the Army for more than 12 years and earned numerous commendations for his actions both on and off the battlefield. While on deployment in Afghanistan, he lost both legs while operating as a bomb disposal expert, but his commitment to serving his country remained steadfast. After retiring from active duty, Mast was ultimately elected to serve in the House of Representatives and is currently serving his fourth term.



His message to those in attendance centered of service, selflessness, honor and bravery, and the need for a strong military to ensure the nation’s continued success long into the future.



The ceremony then shifted to individual recognition for each enlistee. One by one, branch by branch, each future service member walked across the stage to a round of applause. For the Navy, Cmdr. Pat Griffin, executive officer of NTAG Jacksonville, announced the future Sailors and congratulated them on their decision to join the Navy's ranks.



“The Our Community Salutes events are an outstanding way to welcome our future Sailors to the naval service and to celebrate their choice to serve our great nation,” Griffin said. “The strength of the relationships we have between our recruiters and the Our Community Salutes program has made the event a valuable contribution to our national recruiting efforts.”



For more information on Our Community Salutes, visit www.ourcommunitysalutes.org.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread over 144,000 square miles of Florida and Georgia.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2025 Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:28 Story ID: 495901 Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Jacksonville Sailors, Enlistees Attend Our Community Salutes Orlando, by PO1 Jackie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.