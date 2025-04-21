U.S. SOCOM inducts 18 SOF warriors into Commando Hall of Honor

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller | U.S. Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, middle left, commander of U.S. Special Operations...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller | U.S. Army Gen. Bryan Fenton, middle left, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, middle right, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. SOCOM, unveil the Commando Hall of Honor plaque displaying names of the 18 newest inductees during the 2025 Commando Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 16, 2025. The Commando Hall of Honor was established in 2010 by former U.S. SOCOM Commander Admiral Eric T. Olson and recognizes individuals who have served with distinction within the special operations forces community. This year, U.S. SOCOM inducted 18 former special operators, including nine Medal of Honor recipients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fl. -- U.S. Special Operations Command inducted 18 former special operators to include nine Medal of Honor recipients into the U.S. SOCOM Commando Hall of Honor located at the U.S. SOCOM headquarters, April 16, 2025, the 38th anniversary of the command. More than 100 people attended the ceremony and watched as each inductee received a medal from U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. SOCOM, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. SOCOM.



The Commando Hall of Honor was established in 2010 by former commander of U.S. SOCOM U.S. Navy Admiral Eric T. Olson. and the award recognizes individuals who have served with distinction within the special operations forces community. These individuals embody the skills, values, spirit and courage of a SOF warrior. The award gives a notable place in history for those whose efforts and careers will forever remain unknown to the public and do not seek recognition for their accomplishments. The inductees joined the storied ranks of those who preceded them.



2025 Medal of Honor inductees:



U.S. Army Maj. Drew Dix



U.S. Air Force Col. James Fleming



U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. 1st Class Henry Gurke



U.S. Air Force Col. Joe Jackson



U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Kelley



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Leroy Petry



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ronald Ray



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jose Rodela



U.S. Army Capt. Humbert Versace



2025 inductees:



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 William Donovan



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Garrison



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jerome Klingaman



U.S. Army Maj. Christian Lambertsen



U.S. Army Col. Robert Mabry



U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Roy Maddocks



U.S. Army Col. Louis Mason



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert Patterson



U.S. Army Col. Rodger Slaughter.



These members will join other recognized warriors in the Commando Hall of Honor, which includes such legendary names as Col. Aaron Bank, Col. Charles Beckwith, Maj. Gen. Sidney Shacknow, Brig. Gen. William Darby and Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., for their contributions and legacies to the special operations community and the Nation.



“Humans are without question more important than hardware, and today is a reminder of that,’ said Fenton. “The legacy of extraordinary people in SOF extends back to the very inception of modern Special Operations in 1942, well beyond the 38 years that SOCOM has existed. Inducting these 18 heroes into our Commando Hall of Honor means that their contributions, their stories and their legacies will forever be enshrined as a part of the very foundation of this SOF community.”