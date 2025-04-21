US Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain Supports Instillation-Wide MASCAL Exercise at NAVCENT, Reinforcing Operational Readiness

Courtesy Photo | MANAMA, Bahrain (April 16, 2025) Emergency Response Team (ERT) assigned to U.S. Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MANAMA, Bahrain (April 16, 2025) Emergency Response Team (ERT) assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain assess casualties at the Casualty Collection Point (CCP) during an instillation-wide mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise on board Naval Air Station (NSA) 1 Bahrain. This MASCAL exercise is the second of three Emergency Preparedness evolutions scheduled from March through May 2025 to assess capabilities and improve response safety and efficiency to potential real-world threats within the Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Operation (AOR). Manama, Bahrain, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – April 16, 2025 Medical personnel from U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain played a critical role in a recent instillation-wide mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise held at the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) headquarters.



The drill, which simulated a missile attack that resulted in a high-casualty incident aboard the installation, featured 25 role-playing victims presenting with various levels of trauma. The casualties were triaged according to the standard color-coded classification system: 5 black (deceased), 11 red (immediate), 2 yellow (delayed), and 7 green (minimal). NMRTU Bahrain mobilized a primary and secondary Emergency Response Team (ERT), each comprised of two physicians and two dentists. These ERTs served as the primary casualty collection point, where Navy medical personnel coordinated emergency response efforts, provided rapid treatment, and prepared patients for further evacuation.



“This exercise was a true test of our team’s ability to respond under pressure,” said Capt. Stacie Milavec, officer in charge of NMRTU Bahrain. “It validated our protocols, strengthened coordination with other base units, and reinforced our mission to deliver medically ready forces and project medical power in support of operational readiness.”



The MASCAL scenario challenged participants to rapidly assess and treat patients in a dynamic and realistic environment, simulating the kinds of conditions that Navy Medicine personnel might face during combat or humanitarian missions. The training emphasized seamless integration between medical units, security forces, and emergency management teams, reflecting the Navy’s joint-operational framework.



“The lessons learned from this exercise are critical to improving safety and efficiency of the casualty receiving and triage process and improving delivery of live-saving medical treatment emergency situations,” said Lt. Cmdr Yasser Velasquez, the Emergency Management Officer (EMO) for NMRTU Bahrain. “All objectives were met and both ERTs deployed and executed triage and emergency medical treatment to the casualties effectively.” Velasquez also stated, “Overall, NMRTU Bahrain improved significantly since the initial drill held on March 11, 2025, and we will apply the lessons learned to the next evolution.”



“Exercises like these are not just about triage and treatment—they’re about building muscle memory, strengthening communication, and staying sharp for real-world contingencies,” said CDR Jonathan Shea, Assistant EMO, “Every repetition makes us more prepared to save lives when it matters most.”



For NMRTU Bahrain, participation in such exercises is central to Navy Medicine’s broader mission: to support the Fleet, Marine Corps, and joint forces with agile, deployable medical capabilities. The ability to respond quickly and efficiently to a mass casualty situation enhances expeditionary preparedness and ensures the Navy remains ready to sustain medical operations in any theater. NMRTU Bahrain is a forward-deployed medical unit dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare services, medical readiness, and operational support to U.S. Navy, joint, and coalition forces operating in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Operating under Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, the unit ensures force health protection and expeditionary medical capabilities through comprehensive training, clinical excellence, and integrated support to fleet and Marine Corps units. NMRTU Bahrain plays a critical role in sustaining warfighter readiness and projecting medical power in support of naval operations throughout the region.



As global threats evolve, Navy Medicine’s readiness and training efforts remain a cornerstone of mission success. The NAVCENT MASCAL exercise showcased the unwavering commitment of Navy medical teams in Bahrain to maintain a high state of preparedness, supporting the health of the force and the success of naval operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.