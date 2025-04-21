Naval Hospital Sigonella STEM Team Hosts Life-Saving “Stop the Bleed” Training for DoDEA Educators

Photo By Chiara Caputo | SIGONELLA, Italy (April 16, 2025) - Lieutenant Stephanie Kaiser, Lieutenant Commander...... read more read more Photo By Chiara Caputo | SIGONELLA, Italy (April 16, 2025) - Lieutenant Stephanie Kaiser, Lieutenant Commander Bryan Hennen, Hospital Corpsman Meghan Thor, Commander Radhames Eliel Lizardo, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Vincent Nella, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Connor Hepker assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella conduct a "Stop the Bleed" course for local DoDEA Sigonella educators, April 16, 2025. The training, designed to teach critical bleeding control techniques, was part of USNH Sigonella's broader outreach efforts to strengthen emergency preparedness in the school community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chiara Caputo). see less | View Image Page

SIGONELLA, Italy – April 16, 2025 — In a proactive initiative to bolster emergency preparedness within Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools, U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Sigonella’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) outreach team hosted a critical “Stop the Bleed” training for local educators.





Twenty-five teachers from DoDEA Sigonella Elementary School participated in the hands-on training session, gaining vital skills in bleeding control techniques, including wound compression, wound packing, and the proper application of tourniquets. The event reflects the continued commitment of the military medical community to ensuring the safety of both students and educators within DoDEA schools.





“In any emergency, especially those involving traumatic injuries, every second counts,” said Lt. Kristen Shafer, STEM program lead and emergency medicine physician. “Empowering teachers with these life-saving skills means we’re expanding the network of first responders within our community. It’s about readiness and resilience.”





The training was facilitated by an interdisciplinary team of clinicians from USNH Sigonella’s Emergency and Surgical Departments. Instructors included Cmdr. Radhames Eliel Lizardo, Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Hennen, Lt. Stephanie Kaiser, Lt. Kristen Shafer, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Connor Hepker, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jose Perez Gonzalez, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Vincent Nella, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bret Burns, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Natalia Stallings, Hospital Corpsman Meghan Thor, and Hospital Corpsman Maria Lozanomunguia.





Cmdr. Radhames Eliel Lizardo, Director of Surgical Services at USNH Sigonella and a key organizer of the event, emphasized the importance of community outreach in military medicine. “This training is just one piece of a broader strategy to build stronger ties with our community through health education,” said Cmdr. Lizardo. “By partnering with our local DoDEA schools, we’re able to bring real-world medical knowledge to the classroom and potentially inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals.”





Lt. Shafer, Lt. Kaiser, and Cmdr. Lizardo also serve as liaisons between the hospital and the DoDEA Sigonella schools. Their revitalized STEM outreach program has introduced a series of educational initiatives, including mental health panels, career fair participation, hospital tours, and continued “Stop the Bleed” training sessions.





“Whether it’s through clinical simulations or Q&A panels, we want students and educators to see that healthcare is not just a job—it’s a mission,” said Lt. Shafer. “Our goal is to plant the seeds that might grow into future careers in medicine or at the very least, empower individuals with practical, life-saving knowledge.”





With more events planned for the future, the STEM outreach team aims to continue expanding awareness of healthcare careers and promote health and safety readiness across the Sigonella community.



