Army Garrison Hawaii celebrates Easter with sunrise services across Oahu

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — As the sun rose over Oahu on Easter Sunday, Soldiers, families and members of the local faith community gathered in two locations for sunrise services hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s Religious Support Office.



The dual events — one at Weyand Field on Schofield Barracks and the other near the shoreline at Fort DeRussy Chapel in Waikiki — offered distinct worship experiences but were united in their message of hope, renewal and community.



At Schofield Barracks, the Unplugged Gospel Service held an outdoor celebration beginning at 6:30 a.m. The 25th Infantry Division Band provided live music as the congregation worshipped under the early morning sky.

Chaplain (Maj.) Tammy Briggs, 130th Engineer Brigade chaplain, led the Weyand Field service, providing invocation, sermon and benediction.



“Sunrise on Easter morning is a powerful reminder that light always follows darkness,” Briggs said. “It’s an honor to worship together in community, especially in a setting as beautiful and symbolic as this.”



Scripture readings, from Psalm 16:8–11, Romans 6:3–11 and Matthew 28:1–10, were provided by Chaplain (Capt.) Dale Joikenen, Chaplain (Maj.) Peter Pyo and Chaplain (Capt.) Brian Fruchey.



On the south shore, the Fort DeRussy Chapel community hosted a sunrise service at 6 a.m., with Chaplain (Lt. Col.) William Breckenridge, 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) chaplain, delivering the Easter message from Psalm 23. The service also included readings from Isaiah 12:2–6 and Romans 6:3–11.



The oceanfront setting offered a peaceful atmosphere for reflection and worship, with the sound of waves underscoring the day’s message.



Though held miles apart, both services reflected the spiritual strength of the Army community on Oahu.



“Easter is not just a story we remember — it’s a truth we live,” Briggs said. “And this morning, we did that together, across the island.”



For more information about U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii religious services and programs, visit the Religious Support Office at: https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/garrison/rso.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2025 Date Posted: 04.21.2025 18:28 Story ID: 495806 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS , HAWAII, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Garrison Hawaii celebrates Easter with sunrise services across Oahu, by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.