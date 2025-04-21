Leadership San Angelo Class of 2025 Tours GAFB

The 17th Training Wing welcomed members from the 2025 iteration of Leadership San Angelo, a program designed to develop future community leadership, to see and experience Goodfellow’s mission on April 17.

The tour began at the Cressman Dining Facility, where the LSA class ate lunch and had the opportunity to interact with Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th TRW commander, and CMSgt Stephanie Zengerle, 315th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, giving the class an idea of how day-to-day training is conducted by the 17th TRW and furthermore, how training impacts the Air Force and the entire Department of Defense.

The tour then transitioned to the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy for DoD Fire School and Special Instruments demonstrations. While at the fire academy, they learned the importance of different fire academy courses and how students of all ranks and service branches train to provide the DoD with its first responders.

The tour then migrated to the 315th Training Squadron for a briefing on how the Rattlers develop intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance servicemembers and their different curriculum types.

The day concluded at the Powell Event Center for a social hour with wing leadership, Honorary Commanders and other base personnel.

Goodfellow and the San Angelo community have a strong and ever-growing relationship, and events and immersions like this one allow opportunities for community members to see firsthand the mission they help to support.

