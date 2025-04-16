Fort Hamilton Recognizes Outstanding Staff at Quarterly Awards Ceremony

Photo By Mark Getman | Adrianna Mitchell received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal as Non-Supervisory...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Adrianna Mitchell received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal as Non-Supervisory Civilian Employee of the Quarter during the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton fiscal year 2025 first-quarter awards ceremony April 11. Garrison Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell presided over the ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club Pierce Room. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton leaders honored civilian employees and soldiers during the fiscal year 2025 first-quarter awards ceremony April 11 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club Pierce Room. These recognition events strengthen the garrison's overall readiness by boosting morale and highlighting mission-critical contributions of both military and civilian personnel.



Garrison Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell presided over the event, which celebrated length of service milestones and exceptional performance.

Kevin Thomas and Paul Smaw received 30-year service certificates and pins for their federal service.



The garrison presented Peer-to-Peer Service Awards to Christina Fijalkiewicz, Keviana-Joy George, Donovan Harris, Yavier Julio, Nicole Lopez, Renzo Rosas, David Russell, Lisa Sheehan and Kevin Thomas for exceptional performances during the quarter.



Certificates of Appreciation went to Garth St. Clair, Juan Rivera, Deforest Torres and James Ng for outstanding service from January through March 2025.



Roberto Coman earned a Certificate of Achievement for exceptional leadership while representing the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security in numerous meetings to maintain garrison mission readiness.



The garrison awarded another Certificate of Achievement to Officer Jose Madera for demonstrating exemplary professionalism, initiative, and leadership beyond his responsibilities.



Adrianna Mitchell received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal as Non-Supervisory Civilian Employee of the Quarter. Kenneth Kong earned the same medal as Supervisory Civilian Employee of the Quarter. Both were recognized for their unwavering dedication and performance.



Rose Perez received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal for her work as an Equal Employment Specialist throughout 2024, when she led multiple training sessions and fostered a culture of respect.



The garrison awarded another Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Roderick O'Connor for his service as Supervisory Attorney-Adviser in the Installation Legal Office during 2024, recognizing his legal guidance and relationship-building with clients and stakeholders.



Staff Sgt. Natasha Mason earned the Army Achievement Medal for her leadership as Religious Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer from Feb. 26 to March 6, 2025. She coordinated workspace preparations for incoming federal employees.



Staff Sgt. Rafael Rodriguez also received the Army Achievement Medal for organizing an Army Community Services employment fair Nov. 1, 2024, which strengthened relationships with local, federal, and state employers.



To view all the photos from this event visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjC8VSn