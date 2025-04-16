Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event

Photo By Mark Getman | On March 12, children from Fort Hamilton's Child and Youth Services program were...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | On March 12, children from Fort Hamilton's Child and Youth Services program were afforded the opportunity to engage with K9 units and their trainers following a specialized demonstration. This event was incorporated into a multi-agency training exercise organized by the Transportation Security Administration at the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Fort Hamilton Army Garrison in coordination with Transportation Security Administration's Canine Training Instructors hosted an extensive multi-agency explosive detection K-9 training event at Fort Hamilton March 12, significantly enhancing the installation's operational readiness and security posture as the only active-duty Army installation in New York City.



The training brought together over eighty handler teams from thirteen different agencies to expose their canines to varied environments, strengthening their detection abilities across different scenarios they might encounter during real-world deployments.



"This collaborative environment created valuable learning opportunities that directly enhance our operational capabilities," said Juan R. Diaz, CTI Event Coordinator. "When these teams need to work together during real-world situations, the familiarity built during these sessions proves invaluable."



TSA teams from John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty airports, along with units from the Port Authority Police Department, Nassau County Police Department, multiple NYPD divisions, Coast Guard Police Department, U.S. Park Police, Federal Protective Services, and Amtrak all took part in the training.



The day-long training session utilized multiple garrison facilities, including the post theater, reserve center, and vehicle inspection areas. The training featured specialized stations including exposure to homemade explosives for K-9 imprinting and large explosive vehicle hiding scenarios, provided by the New York FBI field office.



The explosive detection canine teams represent a critical security component in protecting transportation systems and large venues. Their deployment supports Fort Hamilton's enhanced physical security requirements and Random Anti-Terrorism Measures program of unannounced security checks.



"Our command even came out and we were able to showcase the capabilities and precision of our K-9 units," said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Alaina Whitaker, K-9 handler for Ultra. "It was a proud moment that really highlighted the importance of continuous training and support from leadership."



The event also included a special K-9 demonstration for children from Fort Hamilton's Child and Youth Services program, allowing military families to witness the specialized teams in action.



"It's a great way for our kids to learn, engage with the community, and most of all---have fun," said Kresskala R. Stewart, Chief of Child & Youth Services at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton.



The event strengthened bonds not only between the working dogs and their handlers but also between the various agencies that must coordinate effectively during security operations.



"When agencies train together, we develop shared understanding of each other's tactics and procedures," said Diaz. "This directly translates to more efficient responses during actual security operations."



Plans are already underway for future joint training sessions, with teams looking to build on the success of this exercise and expand the scenarios to include additional challenges and operational environments.



-Article Contribution by Juan R. Diaz, TSA, CTI Event Coordinator