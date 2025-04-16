Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edward Pajak Has Been promoted to Civilian

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Story by Edward Pajak 

    Atlanta, GA native, Edward Pajak has been selected for promotion to the rank of Civilian in the .

    Pajak is currently serving as Video Content Manager with DVIDS Hub, Fort Meade, MD. Civilian Pajak has served in the military for 20 years.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
