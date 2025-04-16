Edward Pajak Has Graduated from Basic Training on 04/25/2025

Atlanta, GA native, U.S. Civilian Edward Pajak has graduated from basic training at Fort Meade, MD. Civilian Pajak is a 1989 graduate of Harding, Charlotte, NC. Civilian Pajak graduated university from Georgia State University, , AL.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 12:49
|Story ID:
|495672
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
