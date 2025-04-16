Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edward Pajak Has Graduated from Basic Training on 04/25/2025

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Story by Edward Pajak 

    Atlanta, GA native, ‌U.S. Civilian Edward Pajak has graduated from basic training at Fort Meade, MD. Civilian Pajak is a 1989 graduate of Harding, Charlotte, NC. Civilian Pajak graduated university from Georgia State University, , AL.

