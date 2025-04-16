Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Story: March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part 2

    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown March 31, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During March,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown in on March 31, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    During March, thousands of troops completed training at the installation. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 16:42
    Story ID: 495594
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy
    March 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army training
    training operations
    Fort McCoy
    Army Reserve training
    Total Force Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download