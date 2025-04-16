Military Health System Recognized for Stories of Remembrance, Readiness, at 2024 Defense Media Merit Awards

Photo By Thomas Balfour | Uniformed Services University Nurse Anesthesia students participated in a simulated...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Balfour | Uniformed Services University Nurse Anesthesia students participated in a simulated role 1 and role 2 field training exercise at the FBI Hostage Rescue Team Training center in Quantico, Virginia. Each had to respond to adverse conditions of low light, limited supplies, and noise, among other austere environment challenges while treating casualties. see less | View Image Page

Communications professionals across the Military Health System had a standout year, taking home 23 awards in 17 different categories at the 2024 Defense Media Merit Awards–the highest number of awards won by any participating agency. Managed by the Defense Media Activity, the awards honor outstanding work from government civilian journalists, photographers, graphic designers, videographers, and public affairs professionals.



First-Place Awards, Top Spot in Prestigious Categories



MHS civilians earned first place in eight categories, with Douglas Stutz at Naval Hospital Bremerton taking first for best information story about U.S. Navy Lt. Jane W. Njenga ensuring forces are medically ready when facing tropical diseases.



“We’ve had the honor to cover less-than-ideal subjects which still needed to be shared, including suicide and remembering loss on Memorial Day. Njenga’s commitment in the Military Tropical Medical Program offered us the opportunity to share how investing the time and effort can help save lives in future conflicts,” said Stutz.



When asked what drove him to enter the competition, Stutz said, “We submitted content to help highlight and hopefully increase focus on our valued Navy Medicine team of Navy Medical Corps, Medical Service Corps, Nurse Corps, Dental Corps, and especially our enlisted Hospital Corps and our support staff. Every one of them is a subject matter expert. They may not openly realize it, but we believe that each of our staff has a tremendous amount of value and insight to tap into, helping to share who, what, where, when, and why we do our work.”



Additional winners included Bernard Little from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who won the prestigious Civilian Writer of the Year award, while Jorge Gomez from Irwin Army Community Hospital was named Civilian Videographer of the Year.



“I’m honored to have been recognized as the Civilian Writer of the Year among a very talented group of writers,” said Little. “I want people to know that the staff and care at Walter Reed is second to none. I want people to read the stories that I write and consider coming to Walter Reed for their care if they don’t. For those who do, I want them to feel pleased they are receiving their care here and continue to receive their care here, feeling secure and confident that they are receiving the best care anywhere.”



Brandon Henry from the Uniformed Services University won two top prizes—first place in both animation and multimedia product categories. Thomas Balfour, also from USU, won first place for his featured photo.



The university is no stranger to these achievements. “We’re very proud of the incredible talent we have here at USU,” said Sharon Holland, acting vice president for external affairs and director of alumni affairs. “Our writers, graphic designers, photographers, and multimedia staff have consistently been recognized for their work, either at the local level, the MHS level, the Department of Defense level, and sometimes all three. We’re thrilled to be part of a community that values excellence in telling the military health story.”



In similar categories, Thomas Cieslak from Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point won first in photojournalism, and Justin Moeller from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital took first in the picture story category.



Not only did MHS lead the competition with the most first-place wins, MHS secured the most second and third place finishes of any agency.



Honoring Creativity and Impact While Advancing Mission Readiness



The awards recognize communications professionals for more than just the quality of their products. They are honored for their role in advancing warfighter readiness and telling the military health story in creative, meaningful ways, said Richard H. Breen Jr., director of communications and public affairs for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and the Military Health System. “The work of the MHS is beyond health care–it’s about ensuring that every service member is fit to fight, that our medical teams are trained and ready, and that our families receive the care they deserve. The awards capture the essence of this mission in one article, frame, photo, or video.”



“Winning or placing in any category at the DMMA is a testament to the MHS team’s creativity, precision, and ability to translate complex health topics into messages that resonate across the force,” said Derik W. Crotts, communication strategist with the MHS. “Their work directly supports warfighter readiness by ensuring the right information reaches the right people at the right time.”



Karen Roberts, director of the Defense Health Agency Director’s Communications and Public Affairs Division, agrees. “These communicators represent DHA’s deep well of talent and the commitment shared by all of our communication professionals who work hard to highlight the high-quality health care our military hospitals and clinics deliver to millions of service members, retirees, and their families,” she said.



All winners will advance to the Department of Defense Media Awards competition later this year. Visit Defense Media Activity for more information.