BU1 Savon Hunte Reenlists in the Navy

Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Sailors from Division 7 pose with Builder 1st Class Savon Hunte following the reenlistment ceremony. Hunte reenlisted for six more years on board the future USS Cleveland in Marinette, Wisc. on Friday, April 4.

Surrounded by family and Shipmates, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes Sailor, Builder 1st Class Savon Hunte, reenlisted for six more years of service on Friday, April 2. The ceremony took place at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard on board the future USS Cleveland in Marinette, Wisconsin.



The USS Cleveland will be the last Littoral Combat Ship of its kind, and is currently being built by the Fincantieri Marine Group.



“I chose the ship because it’s so close to home,” Hunte said. “And I thought it would be really cool for my first time on a ship to be in my home state.”



Among the ceremony attendees was Fincantieri Marinette Marine CEO, Jan Allman. She addressed the group, giving an overview of the ship and the work the organization does with Sailors.



“To give your life to service is very meaningful to me,” Allman said. “You serve and protect our nation, so thank you.”



Hunte joined the Navy in 2017 after high school. Following training at Recruit Training Command and BU ‘A’ School, he completed his first tour with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion. Hunte now works at the Navy recruiting station in his hometown, Green Bay, WI.



Hunte says joining and serving in the Navy was just part of his family legacy.



“The Navy means a lot to me and was a big part of my upbringing and my family’s tradition,” Hunte said. “It’s important for me to keep carrying on that tradition and have security for my family. It means a lot for me to protect them and know that I’m doing something more for my country at the same time.”



Now, he is preparing to finish his tour with NTAG Great Lakes, and move to his next duty station in California, where he will be assigned to the Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1.



During his tour at NTAG Great Lakes, Hunte has been a standout recruiter winning countless monthly and annual production awards, including:



- Recruiter of the Year, FY24

- Leads Recruiter of the Year, FY24

- Medium Station of the Year, FY24

- Junior Sailor of the Year, FY23

- Nuclear Field Recruiter of the Year, FY23



With only a few months left on recruiting duty, BU1 plans to make everyday count.



“Before I leave here, I’m looking forward to continuing to change people's lives and reaching out to check on the Sailors I’ve put in the Navy,” he said. “I’m always looking to learn, so I’m just excited to get out to San Diego and have a breath of something new.”